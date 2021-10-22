Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for the eighth matchweek of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild nd the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 9 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with Manchester United vs Liverpool taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa

Chelsea 3-1 Norwich City

Crystal Palace 3-1 Newcastle

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

Brighton 1-2 Manchester City

Southampton 2-1 Burnley

Brentford 1-1 Leicester City

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Leeds 1-0 Wolves

Everton 1-1 Watford

West Ham 2-1 Tottenham

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Friday, October 22: (-115) Arsenal vs. Aston Villa (+300). Draw: +260

Saturday, October 23: (-556) Chelsea vs. Norwich City (+1500). Draw: +575

Saturday, October 23: (-154) Everton vs. Watford (+425). Draw: +270

Saturday, October 23: (-106) Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle (+280). Draw: +250

Saturday, October 23: (-106) Southampton vs. Burnley (+280). Draw: +250

Saturday, October 23: (+150) Leeds vs. Wolves (+175). Draw: +230

Saturday, October 23: (+650) Brighton vs. Man City (-250). Draw: +350

Sunday, October 24: (+130) West Ham vs. Tottenham (+205). Draw: +235

Sunday, October 24: (+160) Brentford vs. Leicester City (+165). Draw: +230

Sunday, October 24: (+200) Man United vs. Liverpool (+120). Draw: +255

