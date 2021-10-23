Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate Black History Month, a host of stars players and managers from across the Premier League have been discussing their idols.

From Bukayo Saka being inspired by Thierry Henry to Kalvin Phillips idolizing LeBron James and Patrick Vieira admiring the life of Nelson Mandela, Black History Month is a chance to celebrate leaders from the Black community and look back on their incredible achievements.

To mark Black History Month in October, our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have been speaking to key figures from across the Premier League.

Below are a selection of stories as stars galore celebrate Black History Month.

Patrick Vieira admires Nelson Mandela’s unifying presence

Bukayo Saka inspired by Thierry Henry both on and off the pitch

Dominic Calvert-Lewin works to live up to father’s example

Paul Pogba looks up to Muhammad Ali’s bravery, confidence

Why Kalvin Phillips sees LeBron James as his role model

Kyle Walker explains why Brian Deane is his hometown hero