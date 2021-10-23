Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton vs Manchester City turned into a routine win for the reigning Premier League champions, as their stars turned on the style, especially in the first half.

Ilkay Gundogan got an early goal and Phil Foden scored twice in the first half, as City had won the game by half time.

Brighton scored a penalty kick with 10 minutes to go but it was only a consolation from Alexis Mac Allister, as Riyad Mahrez added a fourth in stoppage time to underline City’s supremacy.

The win means City have 20 points for the season, while Brighton have 15.

Brighton vs Manchester City final score, stats

Brighton 1-4 Manchester City

Goals scored: Mac Allister 81′; Gundogan 13′, Foden 28′, 31′, Mahrez 90+5′

Shots: Brighton 10, Manchester City 23

Shots on target: Brighton 5, Manchester City 13

Possession: Brighton 47, Manchester City 53

Three things we learned from Brighton vs Manchester City

1. Ruthless City in midseason form: They just have a ruthless streak about them right now and have properly warmed up. After a slow start to the season, City are beating teams with ease and Foden, Grealish and Jesus were rampant in the first half. All of the talk of them not having a number nine makes no difference, as City have now scored 13 goals in their last four games in all competitions.

2. Seagulls overpowered in midfield: They played well in the second half, but only when City were 3-0 up. Graham Potter will be pleased that his side kept doing the right things, but their deficiencies in defense were shown up by this slick City attack. There’s no disgrace in that but this proved that talk of Brighton pushing for a top six finish may be premature. Still, Potter’s boys are having a great season.

3. Foden adding cutting edge to his supreme talent: What a star he is. Foden scored twice and was always in the right position to cause havoc, as he played centrally again. Add in his late assist for Mahrez and he now has a great knack of creating and scoring goals to go along with his silky skills. Foden is the future for Man City and England. It really is as simple as that.

Man of the Match: Phil Foden – Superb first half as he was so incisive. His star continues to rise.

Ilkay Gundogan gave City an early lead, as Brighton complained that Robert Sanchez was fouled in the build-up but the German midfielder tapped home from close range.

The reigning champs then put their foot down on the accelerator as Foden scored twice in quick succession.

First, a lightning-quick counter saw Jack Grealish played in and he squared for Foden who slid the ball home.

Three minutes later Gabriel Jesus did really well to get the ball to Grealish and his shot was saved. However, Jesus’ shot then deflected off Foden and squirmed in to make it 3-0, as Brighton were stunned.

In the second half Brighton showed more attacking intent as Ederson denied Leandro Trossard, and the Seagulls were a real threat.

Brighton huffed and puffed and did plenty of pressing, as they won a penalty kick when Enock Mwepu was taken down by Ederson. After a VAR check, the penalty was given and Alexis Mac Allister scored to make it 3-1 late on.

Mahrez then jumped off the bench and scored late on as City won at a canter.

