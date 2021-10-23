Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League leaders Chelsea hope their run of attacking injuries don’t short-circuit a straightforward run of fixtures that continues with a visit from Norwich City to Stamford Bridge (start time 7:30am ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues lost Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to injuries in Wednesday’s Champions League blowout of Malmo, and Christian Pulisic has been out for months now.

Thomas Tuchel’s comments on Erling Haaland now feel like a move he’d love to will into immediate existence.

Will Chelsea’s other attackers be enough to handle winless Norwich City before a cup match versus Southampton, a trip to Newcastle in the league, Malmo away in the UCL, and Burnley at Stamford Bridge in the PL?

Chelsea is 6-1-1, good for a one-point lead on Liverpool and four-point advantage over fifth-place Tottenham.

That’s well clear of Norwich’s two points, which have come in consecutive matches. The last, a 0-0 draw with Brighton, should’ve been good for three points but the Canaries could not fire home on some big chances for Teemu Pukki and USMNT striker Josh Sargent.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Norwich City.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

Christian Pulisic is still struggling to overcome his last hurdle, while Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku will not play after midweek Champions League injuries.

Norwich City team news, injuries, lineup

Billy Gilmour can’t feature against his parent club, while Przemyslav Placheta is working toward full match fitness. Sam Byram and Christoph Zimmermann are out, while Todd Cantwell waits on an achilles ailment.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 ■ Unchanged starting 11

■ Sorensen replaces Gilmour on the bench#NCFC | #CHENOR pic.twitter.com/ZMXqaaH9PL — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 23, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea is the second-biggest favorite of the entire PL weekend, paying just -556 for a win. A draw bags +575 and there’s +1500 coming the way of the brave soul who thinks the Canaries come out of this coal mine with a win: +1500.

Prediction

Maybe, just maybe? There’s still so much talent at Chelsea but Norwich really did look decent against Brighton and the Blues played at midweek. Still, this one’s at the Bridge and the players who get chances in place of Werner and Lukaku will be hungry to do a job. Chelsea 3-1 Norwich City.

How to watch Chelsea vs Norwich City live, stream and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

