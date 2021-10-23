Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Graeme Jones takes hold of Newcastle United for the first time as the interim boss helps the Magpies begin life after Steve Bruce with a visit to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (start time 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Newcastle may have new rich owners but they remain poor in points, yet to win this season and looking at a difficult Palace side.

Patrick Vieira has turned a Palace side with low expectations into a tricky foe, as the Eagles have drawn three-straight matches in a tough run of fixtures and have eight points from eight.

They’ll look at Newcastle as a big chance for three points, but the Magpies have Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron, and Allan Saint-Maximin all healthy and ready to show their stuff for a new ownership group and promoted assistant coach.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Newcastle.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

Wilfried Zaha makes the bench but doesn’t have the required fitness to start the match. Eberechi Eze remains out and so is Nathan Ferguson.

Newcastle United team news, injuries, lineup

Jonjo Shelvey has been suspended for his red card last time out, while third-string goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and regular starter Martin Dubravka are out. Paul Dummett remains out with a heel injury.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Crystal Palace is a significant favorite at -106 for a win, while a draw is +250 and a Newcastle United win bags +280.

Prediction

Could it be, for Newcastle? No, but it could be another point which has been at a premium. Newcastle has the horses to challenge Palace’s back line but the midfield will still give too any chances to the Eagles. Crystal Palace 2-2 Newcastle.

