Erling Haaland could be out til January in big worry for Dortmund, Norway

By Nicholas MendolaOct 23, 2021, 10:40 AM EDT
Erling Haaland’s absence could extend into January 2022, according to a report in Germany.

Norwegian writer Jan Aage Fjortoft, a former player himself, says that Haaland’s “weeks” out could be more than just a few after the striker picked up a new injury.

Haaland, 21, has 13 goals and four assists in 10 appearances for Dortmund this injury, and Marco Rose’s club is beset by injuries.

The youngster missed three matches late last month with a muscular injury and returned with a pair of goals against Mainz last weekend before picking up a reported hip injury in Dortmund’s 4-0 loss to Ajax in the Champions League.

[ MORE: Tuchel praises Haaland, jokes of Lukaku partnership ]

Already cruising past Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday, BVB hosts Ingolstadt in the German Cup on Tuesday before a visit from Koln next weekend.

Ajax, RB Leipzig, and Stuttgart follow, with Dortmund behind Ajax in the Champions League and second in the Bundesliga table.

Norway’s World Cup hopes are also in the balance, two points back of leaders Netherlands and two ahead of Turkey with two matches left.

UEFA’s second-place group finishers go to the playoffs, and Norway hosts Latvia and goes to the Netherlands to finish the group stage. The Netherlands’ first match of the November break is away to Montenegro, while Turkey hosts Gibraltar and goes to Montenegro.

