Jude Bellingham scores marvelous goal as Dortmund, Bayern, Leipzig win

If we posted a simple list of the Bundesliga final scores from Saturday and then the words Jude Bellingham, that might just be enough to describe the day.
Borussia Dortmund’s English teenager scored a sensational goal in a 3-1 win over Freiburg, cutting through three defenders who will each resent their collective status as six broken ankles.
[ MORE: Bundesliga hub for scores, stats, more ]
The win is almost as impressive as the goal as BVB will be contending with a long absence from Erling Haaland, and finishers will need to vary a bit more than before his injury.
Dortmund stays ahead of surprising Freiburg and in second place, one point back of its Klassiker rivals Bayern Munich. The Bavarians won, too, on Saturday, clobbering Hoffenheim 4-0.
American coach Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig also stretched its unbeaten league run to five, continuing its climb back from a woeful September loss to Bayern. Leipzig smashed Greuther Furth 4-1.
WOW. Jude Bellingham, take a bow! 👏 pic.twitter.com/iZTzBmnQy6
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 23, 2021
Bundesliga fixtures and results
Mainz 4-1 Augsburg — Friday
Wolfsburg 0-2 Freiburg
RB Leipzig 4-1 Greuther Furth
Arminia Bielefeld 1-3 Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich 4-0 Hoffenheim
Hertha Berlin 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30am ET Sunday
Stuttgart vs Union Berlin — 11:30am ET Sunday
Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt — 1:30pm ET Sunday