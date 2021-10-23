Jude Bellingham scores marvelous goal as Dortmund, Bayern, Leipzig win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If we posted a simple list of the Bundesliga final scores from Saturday and then the words Jude Bellingham, that might just be enough to describe the day.

Borussia Dortmund’s English teenager scored a sensational goal in a 3-1 win over Freiburg, cutting through three defenders who will each resent their collective status as six broken ankles.

[ MORE: Bundesliga hub for scores, stats, more ]

The win is almost as impressive as the goal as BVB will be contending with a long absence from Erling Haaland, and finishers will need to vary a bit more than before his injury.

Dortmund stays ahead of surprising Freiburg and in second place, one point back of its Klassiker rivals Bayern Munich. The Bavarians won, too, on Saturday, clobbering Hoffenheim 4-0.

American coach Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig also stretched its unbeaten league run to five, continuing its climb back from a woeful September loss to Bayern. Leipzig smashed Greuther Furth 4-1.

WOW. Jude Bellingham, take a bow! 👏 pic.twitter.com/iZTzBmnQy6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 23, 2021

Bundesliga fixtures and results

Mainz 4-1 Augsburg — Friday

Wolfsburg 0-2 Freiburg

RB Leipzig 4-1 Greuther Furth

Arminia Bielefeld 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich 4-0 Hoffenheim

Hertha Berlin 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30am ET Sunday

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin — 11:30am ET Sunday

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt — 1:30pm ET Sunday

Follow @NicholasMendola