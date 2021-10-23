La Liga took its first post-Lionel Messi steps when Valencia and Mallorca kicked off the Spanish season.
The campaign will run deep into May, when Real Madrid and Barcelona will hope to dethrone Atletico Madrid to reclaim La Liga bragging rights.
Below you’ll see all of La Liga’s results plus the next few weeks of fixtures and the season’s notable derbies including El Clasico.
Below is the full La Liga table and schedule.
La Liga 2021-22 standings
La Liga 2021-22 schedule
Matchday 1 — Aug. 13-16
Valencia 1-0 Mallorca
Mallorca 1-1 Real Betis
Cadiz 1-1 Levante
Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid
Osasuna 0-0 Espanyol
Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 3-0 Rayo Vallecano
Villarreal 0-0 Granada
Elche 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Matchday 2 — Aug. 20-23
Real Betis 1-1 Cadiz
Alaves 0-1 Mallorca
Granada 1-1 Valencia
Espanyol 0-0 Villarreal
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona
Real Sociedad 1-0 Rayo Vallecano
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Elche
Levante 3-3 Real Madrid
Getafe 0-1 Sevilla
Osasuna 0-0 Celta Vigo
Matchday 3 — Aug. 27-29
Mallorca 1-0 Espanyol
Valencia 3-0 Alaves
Celta Vigo 0-1 Athletic Bilbao
Elche 1-1 Sevilla
Real Sociedad 1-0 Levante
Real Betis 0-1 Real Madrid
Barcelona 2-1 Getafe
Rayo Vallecano 4-0 Granada
Cadiz 2-3 Osasuna
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal
Matchday 4 — Sept. 11-13
Levante 1-1 Rayo Vallecano
Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Mallorca
Espanyol 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Osasuna 1-4 Valencia
Cadiz 0-2 Real Sociedad
Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo
Getafe vs Elche — 2pm ET Monday
Granada vs Real Betis — 4pm ET Monday
Matchday 5 — Sept. 17-20
Celta Vigo 1-2 Cadiz
Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Getafe
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Elche 1-1 Levante
Alaves 0-2 Osasuna
Mallorca 0-0 Villarreal
Real Sociedasd 0-0 Sevilla
Real Betis 2-2 Espanyol
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
Barcelona 1-1 Granada
Matchday 6 — Sept. 21-23
Getafe 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Rayo Vallecano
Levante 0-2 Celta Vigo
Espanyol 1-0 Alaves
Sevilla 3-1 Valencia
Villarreal 4-1 Elche
Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca
Granada 2-3 Real Sociedad
Osasuna 1-3 Real Betis
Cadiz 0-0 Barcelona
Matchday 7 — Sept. 25-27
Alaves 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Valencia 1-1 Athletic Bilbao
Sevilla 2-0 Espanyol
Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal
Mallorca 2-3 Osasuna
Barcelona 3-0 Levante
Rayo Vallecano 3-1 Cadiz
Real Sociedad 1-0 Elche
Real Betis 2-0 Getafe
Celta Vigo 1-0 Granada
Matchday 8 — Oct. 2-4
Villarreal 2-0 Real Betis
Getafe 1-1 Real Sociedad
Osasuna 1-0 Rayo Vallecano
Elche 1-0 Celta Vigo
Mallorca 1-0 Levante
Cadiz 0-0 Valencia
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona
Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid
Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Alaves
Granada vs Sevilla — 3pm ET Sunday
Matchday 9 — Oct. 16-18
Real Sociedad 1-0 Mallorca
Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao – postponed
Granada vs Atletico Madrid – postponed
Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Elche
Celta Vigo 0-1 Sevilla
Villarreal 1-2 Osasuna
Levante 0-0 Getafe
Barcelona 3-1 Valencia
Alaves 0-1 Real Betis
Espanyol 2-0 Cadiz
Matchday 10 — Oct. 22-25
Osasuna 1-1 Granada
Valencia 2-2 Mallorca
Cadiz 0-2 Alaves
Elche vs Espanyol — 3pm ET Saturday
Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal — 3pm ET Saturday Oct. 23
Sevilla vs Levante — 8am ET Sunday
Barcelona vs Real Madrid — 10:15pm ET Sunday Oct. 24 (preview, live link)
Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano — 12:30pm ET Sunday Oct. 24
Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad — 3pm ET Sunday Oct. 24
Getafe vs Celta Vigo — 3pm ET Monday Oct. 25
Matchday 11 — Oct. 26-28
Alaves vs Elche — 1pm ET Tuesday
Espanyol vs Athletic Bilbao — 3pm ET Tuesday
Villarreal vs Cadiz — 3:30pm ET Tuesday
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona — 1pm ET Wednesday
Mallorca vs Sevilla — 1pm ET Wednesday
Real Betis vs Valencia — 2pm ET Wednesday
Real Madrid vs Osasuna — 3:30pm ET Wednesday
Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad — 1pm ET Thursday
Granada vs Getafe — 2pm ET Thursday
Levante vs Atletico Madrid — 3:30pm ET Thursday
Matchday 12 — Oct. 30-Nov.1
Elche vs Real Madrid
Sevilla vs Osasuna
Valencia vs Villarreal
Barcelona vs Alaves
Cadiz vs Mallorca
Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis
Getafe vs Espanyol
Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao
Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo
Levante vs Granada
Madrid derbies
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid — Dec. 12
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid — May 8, 2022
El Clasico
Barcelona v Real Madrid — Oct. 24
Real Madrid v Barcelona — March 20, 2022
El Gran Derbi
Real Betis v Sevilla — Nov. 7
Sevilla v Real Betis — Feb. 27, 2022
Basque derbies
Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao — Oct. 31
Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad — Feb. 20, 2022
Barcelona derbies
Barcelona v Espanyol — Nov. 21
Espanyol v Barcelona — Feb. 13, 2022