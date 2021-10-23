Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

La Liga took its first post-Lionel Messi steps when Valencia and Mallorca kicked off the Spanish season.

The campaign will run deep into May, when Real Madrid and Barcelona will hope to dethrone Atletico Madrid to reclaim La Liga bragging rights.

Below you’ll see all of La Liga’s results plus the next few weeks of fixtures and the season’s notable derbies including El Clasico.

[ LIVE: La Liga stats, standings, scoreboard ]

Below is the full La Liga table and schedule.

La Liga 2021-22 standings

La Liga 2021-22 schedule

Matchday 1 — Aug. 13-16

Valencia 1-0 Mallorca

Mallorca 1-1 Real Betis

Cadiz 1-1 Levante

Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid

Osasuna 0-0 Espanyol

Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad

Sevilla 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

Villarreal 0-0 Granada

Elche 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Matchday 2 — Aug. 20-23

Real Betis 1-1 Cadiz

Alaves 0-1 Mallorca

Granada 1-1 Valencia

Espanyol 0-0 Villarreal

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona

Real Sociedad 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Elche

Levante 3-3 Real Madrid

Getafe 0-1 Sevilla

Osasuna 0-0 Celta Vigo

Matchday 3 — Aug. 27-29

Mallorca 1-0 Espanyol

Valencia 3-0 Alaves

Celta Vigo 0-1 Athletic Bilbao

Elche 1-1 Sevilla

Real Sociedad 1-0 Levante

Real Betis 0-1 Real Madrid

Barcelona 2-1 Getafe

Rayo Vallecano 4-0 Granada

Cadiz 2-3 Osasuna

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal

Matchday 4 — Sept. 11-13

Levante 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Mallorca

Espanyol 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Osasuna 1-4 Valencia

Cadiz 0-2 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo

Getafe vs Elche — 2pm ET Monday

Granada vs Real Betis — 4pm ET Monday

Matchday 5 — Sept. 17-20

Celta Vigo 1-2 Cadiz

Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Getafe

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Elche 1-1 Levante

Alaves 0-2 Osasuna

Mallorca 0-0 Villarreal

Real Sociedasd 0-0 Sevilla

Real Betis 2-2 Espanyol

Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

Barcelona 1-1 Granada

Matchday 6 — Sept. 21-23

Getafe 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

Levante 0-2 Celta Vigo

Espanyol 1-0 Alaves

Sevilla 3-1 Valencia

Villarreal 4-1 Elche

Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca

Granada 2-3 Real Sociedad

Osasuna 1-3 Real Betis

Cadiz 0-0 Barcelona

Matchday 7 — Sept. 25-27

Alaves 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Valencia 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Sevilla 2-0 Espanyol

Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal

Mallorca 2-3 Osasuna

Barcelona 3-0 Levante

Rayo Vallecano 3-1 Cadiz

Real Sociedad 1-0 Elche

Real Betis 2-0 Getafe

Celta Vigo 1-0 Granada

Matchday 8 — Oct. 2-4

Villarreal 2-0 Real Betis

Getafe 1-1 Real Sociedad

Osasuna 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Elche 1-0 Celta Vigo

Mallorca 1-0 Levante

Cadiz 0-0 Valencia

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Alaves

Granada vs Sevilla — 3pm ET Sunday

Matchday 9 — Oct. 16-18

Real Sociedad 1-0 Mallorca

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao – postponed

Granada vs Atletico Madrid – postponed

Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Elche

Celta Vigo 0-1 Sevilla

Villarreal 1-2 Osasuna

Levante 0-0 Getafe

Barcelona 3-1 Valencia

Alaves 0-1 Real Betis

Espanyol 2-0 Cadiz

Matchday 10 — Oct. 22-25

Osasuna 1-1 Granada

Valencia 2-2 Mallorca

Cadiz 0-2 Alaves

Elche vs Espanyol — 3pm ET Saturday

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal — 3pm ET Saturday Oct. 23

Sevilla vs Levante — 8am ET Sunday

Barcelona vs Real Madrid — 10:15pm ET Sunday Oct. 24 (preview, live link)

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano — 12:30pm ET Sunday Oct. 24

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad — 3pm ET Sunday Oct. 24

Getafe vs Celta Vigo — 3pm ET Monday Oct. 25

How to watch, stream La Liga in the USA

How to watch: ESPN

Live updates: Here at NBCSports.com

Matchday 11 — Oct. 26-28

Alaves vs Elche — 1pm ET Tuesday

Espanyol vs Athletic Bilbao — 3pm ET Tuesday

Villarreal vs Cadiz — 3:30pm ET Tuesday

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona — 1pm ET Wednesday

Mallorca vs Sevilla — 1pm ET Wednesday

Real Betis vs Valencia — 2pm ET Wednesday

Real Madrid vs Osasuna — 3:30pm ET Wednesday

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad — 1pm ET Thursday

Granada vs Getafe — 2pm ET Thursday

Levante vs Atletico Madrid — 3:30pm ET Thursday

Matchday 12 — Oct. 30-Nov.1

Elche vs Real Madrid

Sevilla vs Osasuna

Valencia vs Villarreal

Barcelona vs Alaves

Cadiz vs Mallorca

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis

Getafe vs Espanyol

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo

Levante vs Granada

Madrid derbies

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid — Dec. 12

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid — May 8, 2022

El Clasico

Barcelona v Real Madrid — Oct. 24

Real Madrid v Barcelona — March 20, 2022

El Gran Derbi

Real Betis v Sevilla — Nov. 7

Sevilla v Real Betis — Feb. 27, 2022

Basque derbies

Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao — Oct. 31

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad — Feb. 20, 2022

Barcelona derbies

Barcelona v Espanyol — Nov. 21

Espanyol v Barcelona — Feb. 13, 2022

