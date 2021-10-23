Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leeds vs Wolves ended even, as the hosts battled hard to snatch a point in second half stoppage time.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Hwang Hee-chan gave Wolves an early lead but Leeds were dominant throughout, as Rodrigo equalized from the penalty spot in the 94th minute.

That draw was the least Leeds deserved, as Wolves sat back and hardly created any chances.

The point leave Leeds in 17th with seven points, while Wolves are 10th on 13 points.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news NBC Sports Premier League 2021-22 schedule: How to watch, stream live, start... Manchester United vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, start time,... West Ham vs Tottenham: How to watch, stream live, TV, team news, start time,...

Leeds vs Wolves final score, stats

Leeds 1-1 Wolves

Goals scored: Hwang Hee-chan 10′, Rodrigo 90+4′

Shots: Leeds 17, Wolves 8

Shots on target: Leeds 4, Wolves 4

Possession: Leeds 64, Wolves 36

Three things we learned from Leeds vs Wolves

1. Wolves score early, sit back: It was a really strange display from Wolves, as Bruno Lage’s men took an early lead but then totally sat back and allowed Leeds to have the ball. They threatened a few times on the break but this was a really disjointed display.

2. Leeds miss Phillips: The England international didn’t feature and is struggling with injury. Had he been on the pitch, Leeds would have created more clear-cut chances. Phillips needs to return quickly for them if they’re going to surge up the table and add to their one win from nine games so far this season. The other worrying factor is that Raphinha came off injured in the second half. Leeds will be hoping his injury isn’t a serious one.

3. Lack of goals issue for both: Both of these teams are well-organized and tough to play against, but scoring goals remains an issue. Leeds have scored eight goals in their nine games this season, while Wolves have scored nine. Both teams have to find a way of being more clinical if they want to push for European qualification.

Man of the Match: Daniel James – Always kept working and tried to get Leeds on the front foot.

Wolves took the lead after Raul Jimenez played a key role and Hwang Hee-chan was on hand to finish.

Leeds responded well to going behind as Jack Harrison slammed a shot just wide and Raphinha curled an effort just wide of the far post.

Mateusz Klich also went close, as Leeds did all the pressing.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Tyler Roberts came on for Harrison at half time as Leeds continued to ask all of the questions.

Leeds huffed and puffed, as Wolves at back and soaked up the pressure, and the hosts were dealt a blow as Raphinha came off with an injury.

Substitute Joe Gelhardt flashed a shot over, and in the 94th minute Leeds were level.

Gelhardt won a penalty kick in stoppage time, as Rodrigo equalized to send Elland Road will and grab a deserved point for the hosts.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports