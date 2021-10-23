Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester United and Liverpool meet for the 208th time in all competitions when they tangle at Old Trafford in a Premier League tilt with high-end implications (start time 11:30am ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Rivalries tend to level the playing field between teams, and Liverpool’s 4-2 win at Old Trafford last season was its first away league win over United since 2014.

United, however, hasn’t beaten Liverpool at home in three league tries and has only two wins in 10 against the Reds in any venue.

With Chelsea hosting Norwich City, a loser of this match could find itself a minimum of four points back of the throne room. A United loss could conceivably find the Red Devils at least four points back of the top four.

So the drama will be extra thick.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news NBC Sports Premier League 2021-22 schedule: How to watch, stream live, start... West Ham vs Tottenham: How to watch, stream live, TV, team news, start time,... Brighton vs Manchester City final score: Slick City beat Seagulls

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Marcus Rashford is a fresh — but not major — injury concern following the Atalanta comeback, while Fred could also miss out. Anthony Martial’s status is in question, Amad Diallo a bit of a longshot, and Raphael Varane remains out.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Curtis Jones could be ready for this one, while Thiago Alcantara is getting closer but will not be back. Harvey Elliott remains a long-term injury.

Projected lineups – By Joe Prince-Wright

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

—– De Gea —–

— Wan-Bissaka — Lindelof — Maguire — Shaw —

—- McTominay —- Pogba —-

—- Greenwood —- Fernandes —- Rashford —-

—– Ronaldo —–

Liverpool (4-3-3)

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Matip — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Keita —-

—– Salah —- Firmino —- Mane —-

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool is the favorite despite being in the away cauldron of Old Trafford, paying +120, but a Man United win isn’t considered too unlikely at +200. A draw would pay +255.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Every match with Manchester United right now feels like a giant shoulder shrug, because the Red Devils have the attacking horses to defeat anyone. But Liverpool has been lethal of late and Raphael Varane is out for the Reds. And Liverpool has an extra day’s rest but had to return from Spain. Anything could happen, again, but Liverpool has that extra bit, doesn’t it? Manchester United 1-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live, stream and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola