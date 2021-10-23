Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton vs Burnley was a superb end-to-end clash at St Mary’s as it ended even.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Maxwell Cornet gave Burnley the lead but Saints youngsters Tino Livramento and Armando Broja then turned the game on its head with finishes either side of half time.

Cornet equalized with a fine second in a wild clash at St Mary’s, as there were chances galore but neither team found a winner.

Saints sit in 16th place and have eight points after five draws out of nine this season, while Burnley sit in 18th and have yet to win this season as they have four points.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Leeds vs Wolves final score: Late drama in draw Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: 3 things we learned as Wilson steals point Everton vs Watford: 3 things we learned as Hornets swarm Toffees (video)

Southampton vs Burnley final score, stats

Southampton 2-2 Burnley

Goals scored: Cornet 13′, Livramento 41′, Broja 50′, Cornet 57′

Shots: Southampton 16, Burnley 9

Shots on target: Southampton 4, Burnley 5

Possession: Southampton 60, Burnley 40

Three things we learned from Southampton vs Burnley

1. Both teams go for it in must-win game: After slow starts to the new season both Saints and Burnley earmarked this game for a victory. They were adventurous from the off, created chances galore and it was like a basketball game at times. What an unexpected thriller at St Mary’s.

2. Cornet a special talent: He scored twice and was a real threat on the wing, having a great battle with Livramento. His arrival from Lyon was a surprise but he possesses so much quality on the ball and is getting chances to show it.

3. Saints slip back into old defensive habits: All season long Southampton have looked better defensively, but this game saw them slip into their old habits. Switching off from a cross for Cornet’s first, then getting bullied and caught out of position for the second, Saints have to stay tight at the back if they’re going to push for a top 10 finish this season.

Man of the Match: Tino Livramento – Scored a beauty, hit the post and such a threat going forward. At 18 years old, what a talent.

After a few good attacks from Southampton, which saw Theo Walcott have a shot blocked, Burnley took the lead with their first attack of the game.

A cross from the right found Maxwell Cornet at the back post and he sent his header in off the post to give the Clarets the lead.

Saints responded well to going behind as Livramento’s cross found Broja but he couldn’t get his shot away as Burnley blocked and cleared. Livramento again crossed for Broja but his volley was blocked, then Elyounoussi headed just off target from distance.

The Clarets almost doubled their lead but McCarthy pushed Chris Wood’s shot around the post, while at the other end Broja got in Theo Walcott’s way as he skewed his shot wide following a counter attack.

Broja then did superbly but Redmond somehow couldn’t finish at the back post from one yard out, while Livramento then hit the post with a stunning curler. Moments later he made it 1-1.

Redmond’s corner from the right found Livramento and the 18-year-old nodded home his first professional goal to send St Mary’s wild.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Southampton took the lead early in the second half as a loose ball was picked up and Broja was played in, and the Albanian international confidently slotted home his second in as many games.

Saints were rampant and well on top, but Cornet then netted his and Burnley’s second of the game in fine fashion. A long ball forward caught out Bednarek and Cornet struck early and caught McCarthy out to make it 2-2.

Late on both teams went for the win as Dwight McNeil and Redmond both went close, but it ended even.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports