Youri Tielemans had a goal and helped set up James Maddison’s winner as Leicester City’s two moments of brilliance were enough to overcome a strong performance from hosts Brentford in a 2-1 win at Brentford Community Stadium.

Mathias “Zanka” Jorgensen restored level terms in the second half after Tieleman’s sensational opener had it 1-1 at the break, as Brentford controlled the first half and a significant portion of the second half.

But Leicester, perhaps weary from midweek Europa League action and a Jamie Vardy injury, got a counterattacking goal with precise movement to claim all of the points.

Leicester moves ninth with 14 points and is quite suddenly three points back of the top four. Brentford slips into 12th with its 12 points.

Brentford vs Leicester City: final score, stats

Final score: Leicester City 2, Brentford 1

Goals scored: Tielemans (14′), Zanka (60′), Maddison (68′)

Shots: Brentford, 15-10

Shots on target: Leicester, 6-5

Possession: Brentford, 55%

Three things we learned from Brentford vs Leicester City:

1. All it takes is a couple of moments… and Youri Tielemans is often the man for those moment. The Belgian’s ridiculous first-half laser was one of the few moments of promise for Leicester City, and he hit an incisive pass to spring Patson Daka’s assist on Leicester’s counterattacking second goal.

Brentford wasn’t just superior on the day, but rather dominant. Still, Tielemans taking advantage of the first moment (with aplomb, nonetheless) set the Bees behind the 8-ball regardless of how good they looked and — with Leicester having played at midweek — could not have been more invaluable.

Even after the Bees equalized, solid hold-up play from Iheanacho saw Tielemans race in to support, his clever pass springing Daka for a square ball to match-winning Maddison.

2. Bees control (most of) the game through the midfield: Tielemans was very, very good and Boubakary Soumare not bad, but the match stayed in Brentford’s favor for the majority of the contest largely because of their middle of the park, as Zanka joined Christian Norgaard and Frank Onyeka in proving a real handful. Again, the sublime moments from Leicester — at least its second goal — could’ve been better handled by the Bees but understandable remembering that this is still a team adapting to the Premier League against one well-versed in its rigors.

3. Vardy injury worry eased by Daka: Jamie Vardy had just six touches in the first half and did not return, his leg reportedly taped-up at the break. But Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho were more than up for the task and Daka is a man in form coming off four goals in Europa League play. The Foxes won’t be happy to wait on Vardy’s health but this is the difference for Brendan Rodgers’ men this season: Injuries won’t cause a massive drop-off, even as we acknowledge the difference that injuries to Wilfred Ndidi and Wesley Fofana have made to the Foxes early season.

Man of the Match: Youri Tielemans

Zanka’s name was in the discussion to go here even before he scored, even if Christian Norgaard probably would’ve taken this space had Zanka not flicked the ball inside the goal. Tielemans, of course, was also terrific. and deserves every bit of this.

