Liverpool absolutely clobbered Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday, and it might’ve been more of a blowout than indicated by the score line.

It was 4-0 at the break.

It was 5-0 when substitute Paul Pogba was sent off for Manchester United.

[ MORE: Three things we learned | Player ratings ]

And the final half-hour was essentially Liverpool holding the ball and barely trying to do anything but see the game out.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was thrilled, but also stunned by Sunday’s away win.

“What can I say? Did I expect that? No. What we did in the last third was insane,” Klopp said. “Pressing high, winning balls, scored wonderful goals. We started incredibly well and stopped playing football. We controlled the game after the fifth, it was not about scoring more, just trying to get out without more injuries. … The result is insane, I asked if there was one like this in history and if there isn’t then it will take a while. The players put a nice piece in the book.”

Klopp admitting what we all saw — that Liverpool took its foot off the gas up five against his rivals — is somehow just as humiliating for United as if Liverpool added three more goals to double its halftime haul.

It feels like it’s just a matter of time before there’s a big change at Old Trafford, especially with Ronaldo’s old pal Antonio Conte unemployed and the table not yet lost by United.

Follow @NicholasMendola