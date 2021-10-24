Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MANCHESTER — Dishing out the Manchester United – Liverpool player ratings was wild, as the Reds ran riot at Old Trafford to pile more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat trick as Jurgen Klopp’s side won 5-0, their biggest-ever win at Manchester United, with Diogo Jota and Naby Keita setting Liverpool on their way.

Substitute Paul Pogba was sent off to add insult to injury for United, as Solskjaer’s future will be in serious doubt.

Here’s a look at the marks out of 10 and plenty more analysis, with the Manchester United – Liverpool player ratings in full.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 6 – Couldn’t do much on the goals, at all. Made three good stops to deny Firmino, Salah and Alexander-Arnold. The only United player to come away with a smidgen of pride intact.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 5 – Totally overrun by Robertson and Jota. Didn’t get forward at all.

Victor Lindelof: 4 – Shaky from the start, poor in possession and just couldn’t keep track of Firmino.

Harry Maguire: 3 – One of his worst-ever displays. Sloppy mistakes punished. The captain had a shocker.

Luke Shaw: 3 – Aside from one shot which went just wide, a horrible display. Played Salah onside for the first, caught out of position so often.

Scott McTominay: 4 – Had one shot in the first half, but barely got on the ball. Liverpool ran rings around him and Fred.

Fred: 4 – See above. Booked for a high foot on Keita too.

Mason Greenwood: 5 – Subbed off at half time. Went close with a couple of efforts that Alisson saved.

Bruno Fernandes: 4 – Should have put United 1-0 up early on but blazed over. Argued with the officials. Booked. Poor. Subbed off.

Marcus Rashford: 4 – Some really loose touches as he almost played in Salah to score at the wrong end. Rushed a few finishes. Subbed off.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 4 – Lucky to not be sent off. Kicked the ball underneath Curtis Jones multiple times as he lost it. Scored a goal but was ruled out for a slight offside. Played the full 90.

Substitutes

Paul Pogba (45′ on for Greenwood): 1 – Sent off after 14 minutes for a horrible foul on Keita. That summed it up.

Edinson Cavani (62′ on for Fernandes): 5 – Hit the bar from two yards out.

Diogo Dalot (62′ on for Rashford): 6 – Did okay on the left with some nice touches.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 7 – Made a few good stops in the first half. Solid as ever.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 8 – Lashed a shot towards the top corner which De Gea saved. Good assist on Jota’s goal. Rampant.

Ibrahima Konate: 7 – Solid as a rock. Klopp put lots of faith in him and he delivered. An easy outing.

Virgil van Dijk: 7 – Supreme as ever. Was urging Liverpool forward to score more and enjoy the celebrations.

Andrew Robertson: 7 – Never troubled defensively and always a threat going forward. Too easy for him.

Naby Keita: 8 – Goal and an assist, and aside from being caught in possession once, was flawless. Worrying injury after Pogba caught him with a lunging tackle and he was carried off.

Jordan Henderson: 8 – What an assist for Salah’s hat trick goal. Captain set the tone for this display.

James Milner: 6 – Forced off early with an injury, but the damage was already done by then.

Mohamed Salah: 9 – Hat trick of clinical finishes. A constant threat. Best in the world right now.

Roberto Firmino: 7 – Didn’t score but his runs created havoc. Back to his best.

Diogo Jota: 8 – Goal and an assist and gave Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof a torrid time.

Substitutes

Curtis Jones (27′ on for Milner): 7 – Solid display and showed his class on the ball.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (64′ on for Keita): 6 – Didn’t have too much to do.

Sadio Mane (77′ on for Firmino): 6 – Few shots but they were blocked.

