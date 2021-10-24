Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United and Liverpool meet for the 208th time in all competitions when they tangle at Old Trafford in a Premier League tilt with high-end implications (start time 11:30am ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Rivalries tend to level the playing field between teams, and Liverpool’s 4-2 win at Old Trafford last season was its first away league win over United since 2014.

United, however, hasn’t beaten Liverpool at home in three league tries and has only two wins in 10 against the Reds in any venue. A United loss could conceivably find the Red Devils at least four points back of the top four.

So the drama will be extra thick. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool.

Manchester United vs Liverpool analysis, live! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Old Trafford

GOALLL! It is 4-0. Salah sweeps home another. United’s fans have had enough. They have booed their team off the pitch. Half time at a stunned Old Trafford. BEDLAM! Cristiano Ronaldo lost it there. He just kicked the ball, which was under Curtis Jones while he was on the floor, multiple times. Lot of frustration in that. It then all kicks off here. Both sets of players steaming in. Ronaldo booked. That could have been red. Ronaldo is very lucky. Moments later Fred is booked after catching Keita with a high foot.

GOALLLL! Mohamed Salah gets his goal. He has a shot and the deflection falls to Keita, who crosses for Salah to finish. Liverpool’s fans in dreamland. Manchester United’s fans in disbelief. Surely even they can’t salvage anything from 3-0 down…

🔥🇪🇬👑 MOHAMED SALAH 🔥🇪🇬👑 ✅ First Liverpool player in history to score in 3 straight away games at Man United ✅ Scored in 10 games in a row ✅ 13 goals in 12 games in all comps this season#LFC #MUNLIV #MUFC pic.twitter.com/p94iXZGh2Z — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 24, 2021

Rashford has just shanked a shot straight at Alisson as Bruno Fernandes misplaced a pass to Ronaldo in the build-up. This game is very open.

Safe to say the Manchester United fans here at Old Trafford are not happy at all with their team. Lots of moans and groans. Pressure building. #MUFC 0-2 #LFC #MUNLIV — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 24, 2021

SAVEEE! What a strange moment. Rashford plays the ball back to his own goal, after being flagged for offside, but play goes on. Salah is through but De Gea denies him. Old Trafford crowd getting very restless here.

SAVEEE! Mason Greenwood has a rasping shot from the edge of the box which Alisson pushes wide. Man United having a lot of the ball, but Liverpool pressing them into mistakes.

James Milner is off. He slipped and hurt his lower leg. Curtis Jones comes on for him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks very nervous on the sidelines. His players have let him down badly today. So far. As I type, Luke Shaw flashes a shot inches wide of the far post. United are dangerous going forward but very shaky at the back.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a shot from the edge of the box which flies way over, much to the delight of the Liverpool fans.

GOALLLL! Liverpool 2-0 up. Maguire and Shaw get it all wrong and the ball is played to the right, then Jota taps home. What a start for Liverpool. What a nightmare for Man United.

A DREAM START FOR LIVERPOOL! Two goals in the first 15 minutes stuns the Old Trafford crowd. #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/2B0iKJWXFZ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 24, 2021

CHANCE! Big chances keep on coming. McTominay gives the ball away and Firmino is rolled in, but David de Gea denies him. Liverpool rampant.

GOALLLL! Yes. Yes they will. Old Trafford is stunned, aside from the Liverpool fans in the away end. Salah is played in and Luke Shaw kept him onside. He then tees up Keita to tap home. Way too easy for Liverpool. 1-0. Superb composure from Naby Keita.

GOAL @LFC! The vision, the patience from Salah leads to a great finish. 1-0 on NBCSN. #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/KLwmP8n3vq — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 24, 2021

KICK OFF and CHANCE! Manchester United have a huge chance to take the lead. Bruno Fernandes fires over after good work from Rashford, Ronaldo and Greenwood. A big miss from Bruno. Will United rue that miss?

What an atmosphere before the game here at Old Trafford. Both sets of fans are so up for this.

🔥🙌 The atmosphere is brilliant here at Old Trafford for Manchester United v Liverpool!#MUFC and #LFC fans in great voice. Hello from Manchester to everyone in LA watching #MUNLIV at the Fan Fest! I’ll have live updates & analysis on #MUFC v #LFC ➡️ https://t.co/dAW3MsHbvB… pic.twitter.com/3iTQDGHmKD — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 24, 2021

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Fred all start after knocks. Anthony Martial, Amad Diallo and Raphael Varane are out.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Curtis Jones is on the bench, while Thiago Alcantara is getting closer but will not be back. Harvey Elliott remains a long-term injury. Sadio Mane and Joel Matip drop to the bench.

📋 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐍 📋 This is how we line up to face @ManUtd. Fabinho misses out with a knock to his knee, which is not thought to be a long-term issue. #MUNLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 24, 2021

Prediction

Every match with Manchester United right now feels like a giant shoulder shrug, because the Red Devils have the attacking horses to defeat anyone. But Liverpool has been lethal of late and Raphael Varane is out for the Reds. And Liverpool has an extra day’s rest but had to return from Spain. Anything could happen, again, but Liverpool has that extra bit, doesn’t it? Manchester United 1-2 Liverpool.

