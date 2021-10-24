Michail Antonio has West Ham United blowing top four bubbles after a deserving 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at London’s Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Spurs had spells of possession in the last first half and the waning moments of the game but West Ham was well-oiled as both teams fought off midweek European fatigue.

Aaron Cresswell assisted Antonio’s 72nd-minute goal and that was enough for West Ham to grab its 15th, 16th, and 17th points of the season.

Spurs slip two points behind the fourth-place Irons, with 15.

West Ham vs Tottenham final score, stats

Final score: West Ham United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0

Goals scored: Antonio (72′)

Shots: West Ham, 13-7

Shots on target: 4-4

Possession: Spurs, 62%

Three things we learned

1. Antonio building on his legend: A bit of a Matrix celebration from Michail Antonio after his goal, which is fitting because the Irons have bought forward after forward when “The One” has just gone about his business under their purview. Antonio now has six goals and three assists in eight appearances this season. He missed one of West Ham’s only losses this season, a 2-1 setback at home to Manchester United. Keep him healthy, Moyesy.

2. Limp Spurs attack does little: Tottenham had some things going centrally with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, and Cristian Romero, but up top and out wide? Very little. Lucas Moura struggled, Heung-min Son was far from his best self, and Harry Kane active but ineffective and starved of the ball for long stretches (35 touches, 1 shot over 90 minutes).

3. Goalkeeper battle: Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and probably the world. He was very good but it was the lesser-celebrated backstop who delivered the goods, as Lukasz Fabianski continues to be a shining star for whoever asks him to strap on the gloves. The 36-year-old is second choice for Poland and has spent most of his career either as a backup for Arsenal or with a pair of clubs — West Ham and Swansea City — who lived out of the big four spotlight. He’s very, very, very good.

Man of the Match: Ben Johnson

The Irons have a live wire in their 21-year-old right back. Johnson can go and he won all 7 of his duels, piling up five tackles to go with a key pass. Cresswell was great on the other side of the pitch.

