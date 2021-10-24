Youri Tielemans fires first-touch laser from well outside the box (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Youri Tielemans is putting together a collection of stunning goals.

The Belgian midfielder made Brentford pay for a stretch of early failures to strike and gave Leicester City an emphatic opener when he belted a partially-cleared header home on a laser line.

Just think of this guy in the same midfield with Kevin De Bruyne for Belgium. That is unfair in a sort of Xavi – Andres Iniesta for Spain way (We won’t got Ndidi = Busquets but you know what we’re saying here).

Tielemans hits the ball with such venom that it zips back out of the goal and rolls beyond the six.

The 24-year-old now has three goals and two assists in Premier League play this season, running his PL record to 15 goals and 17 assists in 97 appearances.

