Manchester United directors have reached out and made initial contact with Antonio Conte, according to a report from Sky Sport Italia, as executives running the Premier League club ponder the future of current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils were beaten battered embarrassed by Liverpool to the tune of 5-0 on Sunday. Solskjaer’s employment was already under intense public scrutiny, and the nature of the derby defeat, coupled with the shameful haul of one point from Manchester United’s last four Premier League games, has only added to the feeling of inevitability.

As PST’s Joe Prince-Wright pointed out when breaking down Manchester United’s best options to replace Solskjaer (in the event they decide to move on, of course), Conte is currently unemployed after resigning as Inter Milan manager three days after lifting the club’s first Serie A trophy in 11 years.

Crucially, Conte has Premier League experience — to go with a winning pedigree — after winning the title in 2016-17 and the FA Cup in 2017-18, marking his two seasons at Chelsea a considerable success, as far as silverware goes. After departing Chelsea, Conte spent two seasons at Inter Milan where he won his fourth scudetto as a manager (to go with five more as a player).

Would Antonio Conte fit at Manchester United?

Conte is a fine manager and will motivate this side and set them up in a strict 3-5-2 system. Maybe that is what United need? He led Chelsea and Inter Milan to league titles and inherited talented squads who lacked direction. Sound familiar? The fact he is out of work means the move is made a lot easier.

According to various reports from around Europe, Conte is said to be highly interested in the job at Manchester United.

