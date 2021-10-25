The League Cup fourth round takes center stage in midweek, as plenty of all-Premier League clashes are lined up.
[ MORE: Follow League Cup scores live ]
With five all-Premier League ties set up in the Round of 16, there are going to be some intense encounters.
Chelsea vs Southampton, Arsenal vs Leeds, Brighton vs Leicester, West Ham vs Man City and Leicester vs Brighton are the PL clashes.
There are also a few potential banana skins lined up for PL clubs against lower-league opponents, as Brentford are off to Stoke City and Liverpool to Preston North End, and there will be at least one Cinderella in the hat for the quarterfinals as QPR was drawn against Sunderland.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Below is how to watch the League Cup, the full schedule, latest betting odds, predictions and everything else you need.
League Cup how to watch, stream link, dates
Dates: Fourth round (October 26-27)
How to watch, stream: ESPN+
Live updates: NBCSports.com
League Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
League Cup fourth round (all games kick off at 2:45pm ET)
All matches to be played October 26-27
Tuesday
Chelsea vs Southampton
Arsenal vs Leeds
Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland
Wednesday
Stoke City vs Brentford
West Ham vs Man City
Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley vs Tottenham
Preston North End vs Liverpool
League Cup fourth round predictions
Tuesday
Chelsea 2-1 Southampton
Arsenal 3-0 Leeds
Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Sunderland
Wednesday
Stoke City 1-2 Brentford
West Ham 2-1 Man City
Leicester City 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley 1-3 Tottenham
Preston North End 1-3 Liverpool
League Cup third round scores
Tuesday, September 21
Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe Wanderers
Watford 1-3 Stoke City
Fulham 0-0 (5-6 pens) Leeds United
Wigan Athletic 0-2 Sunderland
Burnley 4-1 Rochdale
Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool
Preston North End 3-1 Cheltenham Town
Sheffield United 2-2 (2-4 pens) Southampton
Brentford 7-0 Oldham Athletic
QPR 2-2 (8-7 pens) Everton
Wednesday, September 22
Brighton 2-0 Swansea
Millwall 0-2 Leicester City
Wolves 2-2 (2-4 pens) Tottenham
Manchester United 0-1 West Ham United
Arsenal 3-0 AFC Wimbledon
Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa