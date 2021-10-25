Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The League Cup fourth round takes center stage in midweek, as plenty of all-Premier League clashes are lined up.

With five all-Premier League ties set up in the Round of 16, there are going to be some intense encounters.

Chelsea vs Southampton, Arsenal vs Leeds, Brighton vs Leicester, West Ham vs Man City and Leicester vs Brighton are the PL clashes.

There are also a few potential banana skins lined up for PL clubs against lower-league opponents, as Brentford are off to Stoke City and Liverpool to Preston North End, and there will be at least one Cinderella in the hat for the quarterfinals as QPR was drawn against Sunderland.

Below is how to watch the League Cup, the full schedule, latest betting odds, predictions and everything else you need.

League Cup how to watch, stream link, dates

Dates: Fourth round (October 26-27)

How to watch, stream: ESPN+

Live updates: NBCSports.com

League Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

League Cup fourth round (all games kick off at 2:45pm ET)

All matches to be played October 26-27

Tuesday

Chelsea vs Southampton

Arsenal vs Leeds

Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland

Wednesday

Stoke City vs Brentford

West Ham vs Man City

Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Burnley vs Tottenham

Preston North End vs Liverpool

League Cup fourth round predictions

Tuesday

Chelsea 2-1 Southampton

Arsenal 3-0 Leeds

Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Sunderland

Wednesday

Stoke City 1-2 Brentford

West Ham 2-1 Man City

Leicester City 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Burnley 1-3 Tottenham

Preston North End 1-3 Liverpool

League Cup third round scores

Tuesday, September 21

Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Watford 1-3 Stoke City

Fulham 0-0 (5-6 pens) Leeds United

Wigan Athletic 0-2 Sunderland

Burnley 4-1 Rochdale

Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool

Preston North End 3-1 Cheltenham Town

Sheffield United 2-2 (2-4 pens) Southampton

Brentford 7-0 Oldham Athletic

QPR 2-2 (8-7 pens) Everton

Wednesday, September 22

Brighton 2-0 Swansea

Millwall 0-2 Leicester City

Wolves 2-2 (2-4 pens) Tottenham

Manchester United 0-1 West Ham United

Arsenal 3-0 AFC Wimbledon

Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa

