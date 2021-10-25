League Cup schedule, how to watch, stream, odds, predictions

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2021, 4:50 AM EDT
0 Comments

The League Cup fourth round takes center stage in midweek, as plenty of all-Premier League clashes are lined up.

[ MORE: Follow League Cup scores live ]

With five all-Premier League ties set up in the Round of 16, there are going to be some intense encounters.

Chelsea vs Southampton, Arsenal vs Leeds, Brighton vs Leicester, West Ham vs Man City and Leicester vs Brighton are the PL clashes.

There are also a few potential banana skins lined up for PL clubs against lower-league opponents, as Brentford are off to Stoke City and Liverpool to Preston North End, and there will be at least one Cinderella in the hat for the quarterfinals as QPR was drawn against Sunderland. 

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Below is how to watch the League Cup, the full schedule, latest betting odds, predictions and everything else you need.

Latest Premier League news

Manchester United
Manchester United in ruins as Solskjaer nears end
NBC Sports Premier League schedule
NBC Sports Premier League 2021-22 schedule: How to watch, stream live, start...
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Liverpool vs Manchester United: Three things we learned as Klopp’s...

League Cup how to watch, stream link, dates

Dates: Fourth round (October 26-27)
How to watch, stream: ESPN+
Live updates: NBCSports.com

League Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

League Cup fourth round (all games kick off at 2:45pm ET)

All matches to be played October 26-27

Tuesday
Chelsea vs Southampton
Arsenal vs Leeds
Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland

Wednesday

Stoke City vs Brentford
West Ham vs Man City
Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley vs Tottenham
Preston North End vs Liverpool

League Cup fourth round predictions

Tuesday
Chelsea 2-1 Southampton
Arsenal 3-0 Leeds
Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Sunderland

Wednesday

Stoke City 1-2 Brentford
West Ham 2-1 Man City
Leicester City 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley 1-3 Tottenham
Preston North End 1-3 Liverpool

League Cup third round scores

Tuesday, September 21

Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe Wanderers
Watford 1-3 Stoke City
Fulham 0-0 (5-6 pens) Leeds United
Wigan Athletic 0-2 Sunderland
Burnley 4-1 Rochdale
Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool
Preston North End 3-1 Cheltenham Town
Sheffield United 2-2 (2-4 pens) Southampton
Brentford 7-0 Oldham Athletic
QPR 2-2 (8-7 pens) Everton

Wednesday, September 22 

Brighton 2-0 Swansea
Millwall 0-2 Leicester City
Wolves 2-2 (2-4 pens) Tottenham
Manchester United 0-1 West Ham United
Arsenal 3-0 AFC Wimbledon
Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa