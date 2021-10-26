Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea vs Southampton should be a very entertaining clash in the League Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea have found Southampton a tough nut to crack in recent years, and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have nothing to lose as they’re massive underdogs.

Chelsea look set to rest some of their star players, while Saints will also give opportunities to a few fringe players but will be close to full strength as they aim to reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

The added bonus for Tuchel and Hasenhuttl in this competition is that they can make five substitutes compared to the usual three allowed in Premier League matches.

Below is everything you need for Chelsea vs Southampton.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

The Blues are expected to make a host of changes to the team which beat Norwich City 7-0 at the weekend. Thomas Tuchel doesn’t have as many attacking options to choose from as he usually would. Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku remain out injured with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively, while Christian Pulisic remains out with a troublesome ankle issue.

Ross Barkley, Kepa and Malang Sarr are all expected to feature, while Hakim Ziyech, Marcos Alonso, Saul Niguez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could start after being on the bench against Norwich City at the weekend.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Saints only have two injury issues as Jack Stephens remains out after suffering a knee injury, while Moi Elyounoussi is out after having surgery on his hand. James Ward-Prowse serves the final match of his three-game suspension, while Armando Broja is unable to play against his parent club as he’s on loan to Saints from Chelsea.

The likes of Lyanco, Che Adams, Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Stuart Armstrong, Adam Armstrong and Nathan Tella are all expected to start for Saints.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton, start time, stream link

Date: Tuesday, October 26

Start time: 2:45pm ET

How to watch, stream: ESPN+

Live updates: NBCSports.com

League Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea are heavy favorites at -225, while Southampton are massive underdogs at +600. The draw is +360.

Prediction

This game will probably be closer than we expect, but Chelsea’s extra quality off the bench will make the difference. Chelsea 2-1 Southampton.

