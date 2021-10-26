Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first three names in the proverbial hat for the League Cup quarterfinal draw could’ve all hailed from London, but Sunderland made sure the north would be represented in the next round.

Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal were not joined by Championship mainstays Queens Park Rangers, who found League One opposition Sunderland to be too much and fell in penalties.

The Gunners beat Leeds 2-0 in North London, while Chelsea and Southampton traded goals over 90 minutes before the Blues emerged victorious, and QPR couldn’t solve Sunderland’s Lee Burge in spot kicks.

There are five more League Cup fifth round matches on Wednesday, listed below.

League Cup results

Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Southampton

It was 1-1 just after halftime, as Chelsea’s Kai Havertz scored just before the break and Southampton’s Che Adams answered right after restart.

Will Smallbone returned from a long-term knee injury and the substitute’s first chance in about a year forced a strong save out of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spanish national team keeper, of course, is known for his penalty heroics and perhaps that loomed large when Saints missed two chances in kicks.

Queens Park Rangers 0-0 (1-3 pens) Sunderland

Four-time USMNT winger Lynden Gooch went the distance for the Black Cats as the League One visitors did their level best to knock off their Championship hosts in regulation

Still, QPR had more double Sunderland’s shot attempts but it was deadlocked through 90 minutes.

Black Cats keeper Lee Burge saved Charlie Austin’s opening penalty and Sunderland never looked back.

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds United

Most managers don’t expect their centerback subs to impact the game the way that Calum Chambers did on Tuesday, but Mikel Arteta will take it.

Subbing into the game for an injured Ben White, Chambers gave Arsenal a 1-0 lead within a minute of his appearance.

That goes was set up by Nicolas Pepe, and Eddie Nketiah doubled the lead in the 69th minute as Arsenal scored both of its goals inside of a quarter-hour.

It was otherwise a fairly-even contest as Leeds tries to find some form to take to Premier League play.

And who said defending is still a Leeds weakness?

Nketiah scores after a poor mistake by Leeds 😮 pic.twitter.com/L17vsKwsbb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 26, 2021

League Cup fixtures

All matches kickoff at 2:45pm ET Wednesday

Stoke City vs Brentford

West Ham vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Brighton

Preston North End vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Tottenha Hotspur

