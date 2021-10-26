USWNT puts six past South Korea in Carli Lloyd’s final match (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s national team gave Carli Lloyd an emotional goodbye on Tuesday with a performance that featured both the old guard and the new crew in a 6-0 win over South Korea in Los Angeles.

Megan Rapinoe and Lynn Williams had a goal and an assist each in the blowout win, giving the Yanks four wins in five since their stunning loss to Canada in the Olympics semifinal in Tokyo. The USWNT claimed Bronze with a 4-3 defeat of Australia.

Lindsey Horan, who will don Lloyd’s No. 10 moving forward, scored off an assist from young Sophia Smith and Andi Sullivan forced a South Korean own goal as the USWNT took a 2-0 lead to halftime.

But moments after Lloyd tearfully subbed off the pitch, removing her boots and then her game jersey to reveal a jersey with her married name, Megan Rapinoe set up an Alex Morgan goal before delivering one of her one off

Rapinoe nearly had a show-stopping assist to Lloyd but pulled an even trickier pass out of her hat to set up Morgan’s goal.

Rose Lavelle then scored off a Lynn Williams pass showing cool control and getting a bit of help from the South Korean goalkeeper.

Williams got her goal after Tobin Heath broke a defender’s ankle with a shimmy and sent the forward into the box.

