Cameron Carter-Vickers keeps impressing at Celtic with pretty goal (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

When Cameron-Carter Vickers writes the book on his career, the USMNT back can already include chapters about growing up with Tottenham and playing in huge matches for Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton Town, and Bournemouth.

All of those have been on loan, and he’s just 23.

Now Carter-Vickers’ latest temporary move away from North London has found him writing a new line on his resume:

Celtic standout.

[ MORE: Can USMNT cope w/o Pulisic, Reyna? | Saluting Carli Lloyd ]

Carter-Vickers has done a solid job impressing his new team since arriving on loan last month, and he added his second Scottish goal to his record Wednesday when he scored a slick goal away to Hibs.

Celtic’s bid to reclaim the league from Rangers is now just two points back of Steven Gerrard’s Glaswegians and the Bhoys lead the division in goals (26) and fewest goals conceded (7).

He’s the league’s fifth-rated player, according to SofaScore, four of them belonging to Celtic.

Here’s the goal:

Transfer news

Tottenham Hotspur
Reports: Newcastle owners begin talks with Paulo Fonseca
FBL-EURO-2020-2021-MATCH23-HUN-FRA
Transfer news: Dembele to Newcastle, Haaland to Chelsea, Reguilon exit
Raphinha
Transfer news: Raphinha to Liverpool