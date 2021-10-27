Cameron Carter-Vickers keeps impressing at Celtic with pretty goal (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Cameron-Carter Vickers writes the book on his career, the USMNT back can already include chapters about growing up with Tottenham and playing in huge matches for Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton Town, and Bournemouth.

All of those have been on loan, and he’s just 23.

Now Carter-Vickers’ latest temporary move away from North London has found him writing a new line on his resume:

Celtic standout.

Carter-Vickers has done a solid job impressing his new team since arriving on loan last month, and he added his second Scottish goal to his record Wednesday when he scored a slick goal away to Hibs.

Celtic’s bid to reclaim the league from Rangers is now just two points back of Steven Gerrard’s Glaswegians and the Bhoys lead the division in goals (26) and fewest goals conceded (7).

He’s the league’s fifth-rated player, according to SofaScore, four of them belonging to Celtic.

Here’s the goal:

Sorry here is the second goal Hibs 0-2 Celtic #Hibs pic.twitter.com/T8YtH53GaH — Freddie 🗯 (@Freddie_23_23) October 27, 2021

