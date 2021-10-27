Carli Lloyd speaks after tearfully subbing off final USWNT match (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carli Lloyd was in years as she reoved her boots and left the pitch Tuesday for the final time as a USWNT player.

The living legend, 39, choked back tears as she looked around the pitch, removing her jersey to reveal a “Hollins No. 10” USWNT jersey underneath It.

Hollins is her married name, a symbolic transition to the next step in her life and a nod to her high school sweetheart.

She addressed the Minnesota crowd after a ceremony showing a highlight reel of her career.

“Minnesota, you could not have given me a better atmosphere for one last game,” Lloyd said. “Thank you to everybody who came out. This is an unbelievable stadium, fantastic team performance tonight. I was really happy that we ended on a win, so thank you to my teammates.

“It’s been an emotional few days. It’s been an emotional few months. It’s been a long career. I don’t know what needs to be said, but I want to thank a lot of people.”

“There’s been no great feeling than having you guys here at the end of my career. And Brian I’m glad you made it on the Jumbotron. Thirty-four years playing this beautiful game. It’s been an honor. I’m grateful for every time I stepped out on this field and I hope you know I gave it my all for every single one of you. I will never forget this moment.”

🔊🇺🇸 @CarliLloyd addresses the crowd after her final game for the @USWNT pic.twitter.com/djY16FX3K8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 27, 2021

Lloyd thanked fans for their support, as well as “doubters and critics” for pushing her to greater heights. She also thanked her teammates and the team’s backroom staff.

She retires as the second-most capped player in program history, carrying 315 to her name, and Lloyd’s 134 goals ranks third all-time to Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach.

Her 64 assists are fifth in program history, giving her the fourth-most goal contributions for the USWNT behind Wambach, Hamm, and Kristine Lilly.

Lloyd’s club career continues for at least a bit longer as NJ/NY Gotham FC bid for a playoff run in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The USWNT is leading South Korea 3-0 on goals from Lindsey Horan, Alex Morgan, and a Korean own goal.

👏👏 @CarliLloyd walks off the field for the last time in a @USWNT jersey 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GTGo4FzVCb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 27, 2021

