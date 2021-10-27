The League Cup fourth round takes center stage in midweek, as plenty of all-Premier League clashes are lined up.
With five all-Premier League ties set up in the Round of 16, there are going to be some intense encounters.
Chelsea beat Southampton on penalty kicks, Arsenal eased past Leeds and third-tier Sunderland beat QPR on penalties to reach the last eight, while Brighton vs Leicester, West Ham vs Man City and Leicester vs Brighton are the other PL clashes.
There are also a few potential banana skins lined up for PL clubs against lower-league opponents, as Brentford are off to Stoke City and Liverpool to Preston North End.
Below is how to watch the action, plus the full schedule, latest betting odds, predictions and everything else you need.
League Cup how to watch, stream link, dates
Dates: Fourth round (October 26-27)
How to watch, stream: ESPN+
Live updates: NBCSports.com
League Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
League Cup fourth round (all games kick off at 2:45pm ET)
All matches to be played October 26-27
Tuesday
Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Southampton
Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
Queens Park Rangers 0-0 (1-3 pens) Sunderland
Wednesday
Stoke City vs Brentford
West Ham vs Man City
Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley vs Tottenham
Preston North End vs Liverpool
League Cup fourth round predictions
Tuesday
Chelsea 2-1 Southampton
Arsenal 3-0 Leeds
Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Sunderland
Wednesday
Stoke City 1-2 Brentford
West Ham 2-1 Man City
Leicester City 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley 1-3 Tottenham
Preston North End 1-3 Liverpool