League Cup: West Ham uses penalties to end Man City’s 4-year reign

There will be a new League Cup winner for the first time in five years when the trophy is won early next year.

That’s because West Ham held firm through Man City’s charge and converted all five of their penalties while Phil Foden skipped one wide for the defending champions on Wednesday.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Brighton and Hove Albion also went to penalties with Leicester City, with the host Foxes outlasting the Seagulls.

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Brentford also won, joining Tuesday winners Arsenal, Chelsea, and Sunderland.

West Ham United 0-0 (5-4 pens) Man City

West Ham held on for 90 minutes and bet on itself in penalties.

Man City had 64% possession and a 25-7 shot advantage but the conversation will again center on finishing after the PL champions and winners of six of the last eight League Cups did not find a winner in regulation.

Mark Noble made the Irons opener and Phil Foden smashed Man City’s first penalty wide of the right post to give West Ham the advantage.

No one else missed as Zack Steffen could only get a piece of Said Benrahma’s decisive kick ended City’s reign.

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs would’ve expected this to go a bit easier given a strong lineup, but it took better than an hour for Lucas Moura to put them ahead at Turf Moor.

All of the ball and a lopsided edge in shot attempts showed the disparity between the two, and Sean Dyche’s Clarets will focus on the Premier League until their FA Cup starts in January.

Leicester City 2-2 (4-2 pens) Brighton and Hove Albion

A game that saw unusual starters on both sides of the pitch slowly saw familiar faces added to the fray as the Foxes and Seagulls engaged in an entertaining affair at the King Power Stadium.

Danny Ward was there for the Foxes, saving Enock Mwepu’s spot kick as Leicester made all four of their attempts and Neal Maupay also missed an effort for the FA Cup champions

Harvey Barnes’ sixth-minute goal was the lone goal until first-half stoppage time, when both Adam Webster of Brighton and Ademola Lookman changed the scoreboard.

Second-half subs Mwepu and Marc Cucurella teamed up for Brighton’s 71st-minute equalizer and the Seagulls were back in business.

Stoke City 1-2 Brentford

Ivan Toney had a goal and set up Sergi Canos for another as the Premier League’s Bees led 2-0 at the break, but Stoke made it a game in the second half.

Romaine Sawyers’ 57th-minute goal was well-earned by the Potters, but the equalizer did not arrive at the Potteries.

Preston North End 0-2 Liverpool

Preston’s plan to counterattack Liverpool was working just fine for 60 minutes, and that’s when Neco Williams and Takumi Minamino stepped into the fray.

Williams took the ball deep into the Preston area and crosses for Minamino to turn home in the 62nd minute, putting Liverpool ahead 1-0 at the Deepdale. Divock Origi scored late to salt away the result.

Liverpool had better than 75 percent possession but Preston had more shots and put four on target against Adrian and a very second (or even third) choice Reds unit.

Minamino gives Liverpool the lead with their first shot on target tonight 😅 pic.twitter.com/nKEeKYWiid — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 27, 2021

