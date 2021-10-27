Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool looks to continue its unbeaten start to the Premier League season when it hosts a Brighton and Hove Albion team ready to trade blows at Anfield (start time 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Brighton has quietly gone winless in four, a surprising note for a team still just two points back of the top four.

Liverpool, meanwhile, has scored the league’s most goals with 27 while conceding only six. The Reds remain the lone unbeaten team in the Premier League.

With Chelsea and Man City boasting favorable league matches, a win over Brighton needs to happen for the Reds to continue their title pursuit in front-running fashion. Yes, they’re behind Chelsea but as long as the direct rivals remain on the schedule, Liverpool controls its own destiny.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Newcastle vs Chelsea: How to watch, start time, live stream link, odds, prediction Cameron Carter-Vickers keeps impressing at Celtic with pretty goal (video) VIDEO: PST unfiltered – Manchester United’s future, Carli Lloyd’s...

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Harvey Elliott and James Milner are not available, and Thiago Alcantara is close but unlikely. Caoimhin Kelleher could be available for selection while Fabinho and Naby Keita are in contention to play.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup

Brighton is waiting on Dan Burn, with Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck out for a while.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool is a heavy favorite at -667, with a draw dealing out +525 and a Brighton and Hove Albion win paying +1000.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Brighton’s good but this is a lot to ask, especially after a tough midweek cup loss to Leicester City. Liverpool rested plenty of players in a comfortable-enough cup win over Burnley. The Reds are too hot to not score or to lose its perfect season at home. Liverpool 3-1 Brighton.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola