Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our ninth player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea dominate the upper echelons of our list, as some superstars are really clicking through the gears.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is proving to be one heck of a season. Add to that the fact that fans are now back in full Premier League stadiums, this is what it is all about.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 9

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Even

2. Phil Foden (Man City) – Up 9

3. Declan Rice (West Ham) – Even

4. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) – Up 4

5. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Even

6. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Even

7. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – New entry

8. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 6

9. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) – Even

10. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – Down 6

11. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – Up 4

12. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – New entry

13. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Down 6

14. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – New entry

15. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) – New entry

16. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – New entry

17. Kurt Zouma (West Ham) – New entry

18. Reece James (Chelsea) – New entry

19. Armando Broja (Southampton) – Up 1

20. Josh King (Watford) – New entry

