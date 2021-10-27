Premier League top 30 moments: No. 29 – Newcastle’s amazing comeback

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you boil down 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

On the Wednesday before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 29, while below we take a closer look at Newcastle’s sensational comeback.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 29 – Newcastle fight back from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 vs. Arsenal

Back in 2011 Newcastle were 4-0 down after 26 minutes, at home, to Arsenal. Theo Walcott scored after 44 seconds, plus Johan Djourou made it 2-0 moments later and Robin van Persie scored twice to set the Gunners on their way to what looked like being a routine win.

The Newcastle fans were not happy (some of whom appeared to leave the stadium before half time) and manager Alan Pardew was under pressure.

Cue a rousing comeback from the Magpies, who scored four times in the final 22 minutes to secure an unlikely point.

Two Joey Barton penalties and a finish from Leon Best made it 4-3, and then Cheick Tiote’s incredible long-range volley in the 87th minute sent St James’ Park wild. Arsene Wenger and the Arsenal superstars could not believe it, while Pardew and his Newcastle players and staff lost the plot.

When you think about Newcastle you think of rousing atmospheres, incredible spirit and wonderful goals.

This comeback had all of the above. It was a comeback for the ages.

Full list of Premier League top 30 moments

30. Dennis Bergkamp’s brilliant hat trick

29. Newcastle’s amazing comeback v. Arsenal

Follow @JPW_NBCSports