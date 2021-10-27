Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is back with another year of video content, alongside the written work you’ve come to know, for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

Manchester United needs more than sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Nick wrote about how it’s much more difficult to make the case that Solskjaer should stay at Old Trafford than it is he should be fired, but that doesn’t mean that his removal will fix all that ails United.

Carli Lloyd built her USWNT legend the hard way

Carli Lloyd’s emotional goodbye to the USWNT was fitting, and the gents debate where she ranks in the all-time annals of U.S. Soccer greats.

How much will the USMNT miss Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna?

It looks like the U.S. won’t have Christian Pulisic or Giovanni Reyna against Jamaica and Mexico. What does that mean to the team’s World Cup qualifiers.

Who needs it more: Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United?

Full Premier League Matchweek 10 preview

