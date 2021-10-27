Weston McKennie scores only to see Sassuolo sting Juventus late (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie got up close and personal with the highs and lows of Serie A on Wednesday, physically and metaphorically.

McKennie rose high to thunder home an equalizer for hosts Juve against Sassuolo, but was sliding along the grass in a desperate and failed bid to block the winner in Sassuolo’s first-ever away win at The Old Lady.

[ MORE: Man City’s four-year League Cup dominance ends ]

Paulo Dybala’s pinpoint free kick was thumped home by McKennie to put Juve on level terms in the 76th minute.

The point would’ve kept Juve within a win of the top four, but the Serie A powers are not four points back of fourth-place AS Roma and 13 back of leaders AC Milan.

That’s because McKennie found himself the last man back and between a rock and a hard place during stoppage time.

Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi hit a stunning, whirling pass that was just out of McKennie’s reach.

By the time the American realized he wouldn’t be able to stop a brilliant pass, turning to track down Maxime Lopez, it was too late.

Mattia Perin couldn’t come up with a wondersave and Juve went from a point earned to a historic point lost.

