Weston McKennie scores only to see Sassuolo sting Juventus late (video)

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie got up close and personal with the highs and lows of Serie A on Wednesday, physically and metaphorically.
McKennie rose high to thunder home an equalizer for hosts Juve against Sassuolo, but was sliding along the grass in a desperate and failed bid to block the winner in Sassuolo’s first-ever away win at The Old Lady.
Paulo Dybala’s pinpoint free kick was thumped home by McKennie to put Juve on level terms in the 76th minute.
The point would’ve kept Juve within a win of the top four, but the Serie A powers are not four points back of fourth-place AS Roma and 13 back of leaders AC Milan.
PAULO DYBALA PUTS THE BALL IN AND WESTON MCKENNIE LEVELS IT UP 🇺🇸🍿 pic.twitter.com/7UwKOnAHs9
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 27, 2021
That’s because McKennie found himself the last man back and between a rock and a hard place during stoppage time.
Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi hit a stunning, whirling pass that was just out of McKennie’s reach.
By the time the American realized he wouldn’t be able to stop a brilliant pass, turning to track down Maxime Lopez, it was too late.
Mattia Perin couldn’t come up with a wondersave and Juve went from a point earned to a historic point lost.
MAXIME LOPEZ IN THE 95TH MINUTE 🤯
SASSUOLO DEFEAT JUVENTUS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN TURIN 😳 pic.twitter.com/J0xdNzAvXB
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 27, 2021