Dairon Asprilla scores Goal of the Month… Year… Decade? (video)

Portland Timbers winger Dairon Asprilla’s 22nd goal for the club is one of the best in Major League soccer history.

Somewhere, Pele is giving Asprilla the Jack Nicholson “Departed” maniacal nod to this one, a goal we thought was left in the past when goalkeepers were helpless and forwards making it up as they go.

The 29-year-old set up a bicycle kick goal for himself from outside the box and delivered it, taking advantage of a major whoopsie from Quakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski to complete the scoring in Portland’s 2-0 win over San Jose late Wednesday.

And sometimes you’ll read about bicycle kick goals that are still awesome overhead kicks but not quite loyal to what we envision when we hear the term bicycle kick.

This ain’t one of them.

Portland sits two points clear of fifth place and in line to host a first-round playoff game with the win.

That wasn’t the only tremendous goal scored Wednesday.

Argentine-Armenian midfielder Lucas Zelarayan delivered a spectacular bending blast from distance to highlight Columbus’ late push for a playoff win.

Our condolences, however, to the social media team’s consideration of the highlight, as they couldn’t have known Asprilla was hours away from doing what he did in Portland.

