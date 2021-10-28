Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City is unbeaten since Opening Day of the Premier League season and looks to run that streak to nine matches when Crystal Palace visits the Etihad Stadium (start time 10am ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The reigning champions look imperious, but Palace has been solid under Patrick Vieira. The Eagles have drawn six matches this season including their last four outings, although the most recent split with Newcastle was anything but clinical.

Palace’s nine points through nine matches include just one win and two losses, and the full allotment of points is as important as ever in a league congested with quality. The Eagles sit 15th, five points clear of the bottom three and the same distance from the top half of the table.

City’s lineup may give us a clue to how Pep Guardiola will line up seven days later at Manchester United for a big derby before the international break. A Champions League visit from Club Brugge is in the middle,

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

Ferran Torres is out for a few months, Benjamin Mendy still in prison, and Liam Delap out with an ankle injury.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

Eberechi Eze is improving, as is Nathan Ferguson. Both will miss the trip to the Etihad.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Palace is the weekend’s biggest underdog, carrying a +1600 payout for a win. A draw deals out +650 and Man City’s odds sit at -667.

Prediction

Palace will be lined up to shine, though it’s success has come in part due to the 7th-best possession figure in the league. City won’t be having that. Palace is a different beast under Vieira, and they will foul and make life very tough on anyone. That’s why we think the score line won’t get too unruly. Manchester City 2-0 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

