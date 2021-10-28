Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for the tenth matchweek of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild nd the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 10 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with Tottenham vs Manchester United and Leicester City vs Arsenal taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Newcastle 1-3 Chelsea

Liverpool 3-0 Brighton

Manchester City 4-1 Crystal Palace

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Watford 2-2 Southampton

Burnley 1-1 Brentford

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Leicester City 1-2 Arsenal

Norwich City 2-1 Leeds United

Wolves 1-0 Everton

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, October 30: (+140) Leicester City vs Arsenal (+180). Draw: +240

Saturday, October 30: (+750) Newcastle vs Chelsea (-278). Draw: +375

Saturday, October 30: (-455) Liverpool vs Brighton (+1100). Draw: +525

Saturday, October 30: (-667) Manchester City vs Crystal Palace (+1600). Draw: +650

Saturday, October 30: (+205) Watford vs Southampton (+135). Draw: +225

Saturday, October 30: (+165) Burnley vs Brentford (+165). Draw: +220

Saturday, October 30: (+185) Tottenham vs Manchester United (+135). Draw: +250

Sunday, October 31: (+245) Norwich City vs Leeds United (+105). Draw: +250

Sunday, October 31: (+175) Aston Villa vs West Ham (+145). Draw: +240

Monday, November 11: (+120) Wolves vs Everton (+235). Draw: +220

