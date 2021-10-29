Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Oh, the pressure of managing a big Premier League club is real, whether your tenure is new or old, and Manchester United’s visit to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Spurs have lost two of three in all competitions, the lone win a midweek 1-0 defeat of Burnley, but remain just two points back of the top four.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United is a point back of Spurs and reeling from a 5-0 home loss to Liverpool that runs the Red Devils’ winless Premier League run to four games.

United’s one point from four matches is the worst Premier League stretch since December 2015.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Manchester United.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Leicester vs Arsenal: How to watch, stream live, TV, team news, start time,... Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, how to watch, TV, live stream... Newcastle vs Chelsea: How to watch, start time, live stream link, odds, prediction

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

Bryan Gil hurt his hamstring in a midweek cup game and looks like he’ll miss the game. Ryan Sessegnon remains out.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Is Raphael Varane going to make an early return from injury? That would be massive, and both Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo could also return. Paul Pogba is suspended for his red card versus Liverpool.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham is a slight underdog at home, dishing out +185 for a win compared to +135 for a Manchester United victory. A draw sends +250 the bettors’ way.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Varane’s potential return is massive here, because Harry Maguire is in one of the worst runs of his career and Pogba’s absence will ask more of the backs when it comes to distribution. Harry Kane is due to breakout, but will that happen in London or when he finally seals a move away from London? There’s only one way for everyone outside of Hugo Lloris and David De Gea to hate the day, and we see it coming: Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United live, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola