Aston Villa vs West Ham: The Hammers will try to strengthen their hold on a top-four place in the Premier League when they visit Villa Park on Sunday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

ASTON VILLA vs WEST HAM STREAM LIVE

David Moyes’ men enter matchweek 10 two points clear of Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur in 5th and 6th places, respectively. Last time out, it was a 1-0 victory over Tottenham at the London Stadium, as Michail Antonio got the best of Harry Kane head-to-head on a corner kick. The victory put to bed a period of inconsistent results for West Ham, who hadn’t won back-to-back Premier League games since the season’s first two weeks, ahead of the derby triumph.

As for Aston Villa, Dean Smith’s side is mired in a three-game losing skid at the moment after conceding eight combined goals against three quality opponents in Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal. Aston Villa’s victory at Old Trafford looked like a potential turning point for the club’s future, but there’s been not a single sign of joy in the four weeks since.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs West Ham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Keinan Davis (knee) | OUT: Trezeguet (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (undiscolsed)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Alex Kral (COVID-19)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa (+160) | West Ham (+175) | Draw (+215)

Prediction

There’s a ruthless about West Ham this season that certainly wasn’t present in previous years, and that’s a scary prospect for a struggling Aston Villa side. Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS