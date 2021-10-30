Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley vs Brentford: The Bees will be shorthanded but looking for a win at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium) to climb back into the top half of the Premier League table.

BURNLEY vs BRENTFORD STREAM LIVE

Brentford quickly acclimated to life in the Premier League (3W-3D-1L) from their first seven games) after winning promotion in the summer, but a pair of narrow defeats to top-tier opponents have left Thomas Frank’s side 1) winless in two for the first time, and 2) without as many as five first-choice players due to injuries. Goalkeeper David Raya is expected to miss up to six months with a knee injury, while center back Ethan Pinnock, midfielder Vitaly Janelt and forward Bryan Mbeumo are all doubts ahead of the weekend. Winger Yoana Wissa, who has excelled in a super-sub role since arriving in the summer, is also out.

As for Burnley, Sean Dyche’s side is still searching for its first win of the season. With just four points from their first nine games, the Clarets occupy 18th place in the Premier League table, three points back of 17th-place Leeds United.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Brentford this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Wayne Hennessey (ankle) | OUT: Dale Stephens (ankle)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Pinnock (hip), Vitaly Janelt (thigh), Bryan Mbeumo (hamstring) | OUT: David Raya (knee), Yoane Wissa (ankle), Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+160) | Brentford (+175) | Draw (+215)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Perhaps the injuries will force Brentford to play a bit more conservatively without the ball, and perhaps that won’t be such a bad thing for a side that hasn’t kept a clean sheet in four games while conceding eight goals during that time. Even then, the attacking advantage still skews Brentford’s direction. Burnley 0-2 Brentford.

How to watch Burnley vs Brentford, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS