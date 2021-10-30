Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cristiano Ronaldo knows it’s not fun to lose and it’s even less enjoyable to be target of fan and media anger after losses.

So he feels sympathy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he definitely hated losing 5-0 to Liverpool on Sunday, but he wasn’t worried about any of the sound around Old Trafford prior to United’s 3-0 away win over Tottenham on Saturday.

Ronaldo had a goal and an assist in a win that moved Man United back into fifth ahead of a Champions League trip to Atalanta and the Manchester derby.

“For me it’s not bothering me because I’ve played 18 years of football and I know that one day it’s perfect and another day we are crap,” Ronaldo said. “I know that and we have to deal with this, but it’s always better when the people praise you. But sometimes we have to pass through truly bad moments and we have to change, and we changed.”

Ronaldo acknowledged that everyone was sour after the big loss versus rivals Liverpool, but did not want to focus on anything but improvement.

And he thinks the loss had a bit of fate in it.

“I believe that something happened for a reason and we have to be happy for this amazing afternoon where we win 3-0 in a difficult away stadium,” Ronaldo said.

"We have to change and we change today." Cristiano Ronaldo understands the frustrations from the Man United supporters and calls for the club to change following tonight's win pic.twitter.com/6yUNBkREuv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 30, 2021

