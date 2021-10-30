Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool dropping points at Anfield

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool were knocked back by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp and the Reds settling for a disappointing draw after racing out to a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Below is live reaction from Anfield following Liverpool vs Brighton, as the Seagulls crashed the Reds’ party with a brave comeback…

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, on settling for a draw after leading 2-0 at Anfield…

“It feels like a defeat. It’s not only because we were 2-0 up and didn’t win, it’s because the game I saw, we scored two of the most beautiful goals I’ve ever seen us score, which were disallowed.

“Sadio’s second goal which was disallowed was my favorite goal of the whole time since we are here. The pressing goal for Sadio was just unlucky. If you want to teach pressing, you would show this situation. But disallowed for handball, I guess.”

Jurgen Klopp, on how Brighton came back and what went wrong for Liverpool…

“Top moments in the first half where we showed how we can hurt Brighton, played some top passes through the center and played really good football, but were only 2-0. In the second half, we were not good enough. The body language, I didn’t like at all. It was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s really tough’. Yeah, it was clear before the game.

“The best way to defend Brighton is to have the ball yourself and play in the spaces where they are exposed, but we didn’t do that and that’s a problem.

