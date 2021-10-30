Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The League Cup draw has been made for the quarterfinal stage and Premier League giants have been drawn against each other with some big derby games lined up.

Tottenham will host London rivals West Ham, while there’s another London derby as Chelsea head to Brentford and Liverpool vs Leicester City looks like the tie of the round.

Third-tier Sunderland are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition and they head to Arsenal.

Looking at this draw, both Arsenal and Chelsea will fancy their chances of reaching the two-legged semifinal round. And both Spurs and West Ham and Liverpool and Leicester will think they can make it through as the big boys continue to rotate their squads in this competition.

For the quarterfinal stage it is a one-off game and if it’s a draw at full time the game will go straight to penalty kicks.

Below is the League Cup draw in full, plus the schedule and details on how to watch the last eight games.

League Cup how to watch, stream link, dates

Dates: Fourth round (December 21-22)

How to watch, stream: ESPN+

Live updates: NBCSports.com

League Cup draw, quarterfinals

Arsenal vs Sunderland

Brentford vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Leicester City

Tottenham vs West Ham

