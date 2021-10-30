Leicester vs Arsenal ended in a fairly comfortable away win, as clinical finishing and a fine display from Aaron Ramsdale stretched the Gunners’ unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe scored early in the first half and although Ramsdale made some superb stops, Leicester never really looked like getting back in the game.

The win moves Arsenal on to 17 points as they momentarily moved up to fifth in the table, while Leicester remain on 14 points.

Mikel Arteta continues to get Arsenal moving in the right direction.

Leicester City vs Arsenal final score, stats

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal

Goals scored: Gabriel 5′; Smith Rowe 18′

Shots: Leicester 15, Arsenal 9

Shots on target: Leicester 8, Arsenal 5

Possession: Leicester 65, Arsenal 35

Three things we learned from Leicester vs Arsenal

1. Gunners becoming set-piece specialists: For the fourth game in a row, Arsenal scored a goal from a set-piece situation. It is something they’ve worked hard on this season and have employed a new specialist, Nicolas Jover who was previously at Man City, to get an edge from corners and free kicks. It is working. The delivery from corners was sensational and they have players attacking key who are dominant and dangerous in the air. That is exactly how Gabriel gave them the lead and the small things make a big difference over the course of a season.

2. Ramsdale key to Arsenal’s defensive improvement: As dominant as Arsenal were, Aaron Ramsdale made two fantastic saves in the first half to keep them ahead. First from Iheanacho from long-range, then from Maddison’s free kick in sensational fashion. Ramsdale was the man Arsenal’s players went to at half time to thank. His distribution was also saucy and the young England goalkeeper is proving a lot of doubters wrong. Arsenal look much better defensively with Ben White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu and either Tierney or Nuno Tavares at left back, plus Partey is back to his best in holding midfield. However, Ramsdale is underlining the importance of having a fine goalkeeper in superb form. He is yet to lose a game in an Arsenal shirt and has four clean sheets in his first seven PL games for the Gunners.

3. Foxes lacked energy: From the very start you could tell Leicester weren’t at it. They went close from outside the box and in the second half they improved, but that was more about Arsenal sitting back and soaking up pressure expertly. Leicester may not challenge for a top four finish this season, but they’ll be in the top six battle.

Man of the Match: Aaron Ramsdale – The likes of Saka, Smith Rowe, Partey and Tavares all played well but Ramsdale made two superb stops and his distribution was excellent.

Arsenal almost took the lead in the first few minutes as Bukayo Saka surged into the box and his pass was almost deflected into his own net by Daniel Amarety.

The Gunners took a deserved early lead as Saka’s superb corner was flicked home by Gabriel.

Aubameyang and Partey went close soon after as Arsenal’s press pinned Leicester back in their own half, and they soon doubled their lead. Leicester gave the ball away and Lacazette ran towards goal and the ball fell to Smith Rowe who slotted home.

The Foxes finally woke up before half time as Kelechi Iheanacho had a great effort from distance tipped wide by Aaron Ramsdale, but Arsenal were well on top.

Ramsdale then made a fantastic save right on half time as James Maddison’s free kick was pushed onto the bar by the Arsenal goalkeeper and then Jonny Evans’ rebound hit the post, hit Ramsdale and somehow stayed out.

In the second half Harvey Barnes came on and made a difference, as he went close on a few occasions.

Leicester didn’t score when they were on top and Arsenal saw out the win in comfortable fashion.

There is a new ruthless feel about this Arsenal side, especially defensively.

