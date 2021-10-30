Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester vs Arsenal: Both sides needs three points to move away from mid-table mediocrity, when the Foxes and Gunners kick off the Premier League weekend at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

LEICESTER vs ARSENAL STREAM LIVE

Leicester and Arsenal enter the weekend level on 14 points, currently occupying 9th and 10th places, respectively. Recent results have also been very encouraging for both sides, with Leicester unbeaten in their last four Premier League outings (2W-2D-0L) and Arsenal six without defeat (4W-2D-0L).

Key injuries will leave both sides short of their very best, with first-choice defensive midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Granit Xhaka set to miss Saturday’s clash. It’s a bigger miss for Leicester, who don’t have a Premier League-tested solution in the form of Thomas Partey, though summer signing Boubakary Soumare is settling in quickly as a very capable understudy.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Arsenal this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Marc Albrighton (undisclosed)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Kieran Tierney (ankle), Pablo Mari (illness), Granit Xhaka (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester (+140) | Arsenal (+180) | Draw (+240)

Prediction

Leicester find themselves in the midst of some serious defensive struggles, as they’re not only eight Premier League games without a clean sheet, but more crucially they have conceded multiple goals in five of the eight games. This comes just as the Arsenal attack appears to have found its way after some horrid early-season struggles (three straight defeats by a combined margin of 9-0). Leicester 1-3 Arsenal.

How to watch Leicester vs Arsenal, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

