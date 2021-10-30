Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The latest Lionel Messi injury update has arrived, as the PSG and Argentina superstar continues to suffer a few knocks early on in his career in France.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Messi, 34, was subbed off at half time of PSG’s 2-1 win against Lille on Friday, as Les Parisiens extended their lead atop the French top-flight and rallied without their superstar striker who was playing as a false nine.

Asked about the reason for subbing off Lionel Messi, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed the forward was taken off as a precaution.

With a big UEFA Champions League game coming up at RB Leipzig in a few days’ time, Messi’s status for that clash is unknown.

What did PSG say?

“We have to wait. We were with the doctors at halftime and it was a precaution. He could not continue. We hope that it’s not a big problem,” Pochettino told Prime Video Sport in France.

Messi’s PSG and Argentina teammate, and close friend, Angel di Maria, added that Messi was struggling with the knock before the game and repeated that being subbed off at half time for Mauro Icardi was a ‘precaution’ and nothing more.

Reports suggest that Messi was holding the back of his left leg, but no official area of concern was noted by PSG.

With Kylian Mbappe already missing against Lille due to an ear infection, it appears that Messi may have nursed a small injury to try and play.

What to make of Messi’s injury issues

After a busy and turbulent summer, there was always going to be a period of adaptation for Messi at PSG.

Even though he’s the best in the world, he’s still human.

Messi has shown glimpses of his brilliance so far, particularly in the Champions League against Manchester City and RB Leipzig, but he’s struggled a little in Ligue 1.

Sitting clear at the top of the table, PSG will be just fine without him as Neymar, Icardi, Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe will lead their attack. But another small muscle injury for Messi suggests that perhaps he could use a rest?

After leading Argentina to Copa America glory in the summer, plus his hugely emotional departure from Barcelona, it seems like father time is finally catching up to the magician who has barely suffered a serious injury throughout his amazing 18-year career.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports