Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool vs Brighton: The Reds went from 2-0 ahead after 25 minutes, to level at 2-2 after 90, as they dropped a pair of points at Anfield on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane staked the Premier League title hopefuls to their early lead and it looked like another runaway Reds rout was on the cards, but Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard hit back just before halftime and midway through the second half.

The draw leaves Liverpool 2nd in the Premier League table, now three points back of leaders Chelsea. Brighton, meanwhile, slip from 5th to 6th following Arsenal’s victory earlier on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Brighton final score, stats, results

Final score: Liverpool 2, Brighton 2

Goal scorers: Liverpool (Henderson 4′, Mane 24′), Brighton (Mwepu 41′, Trossard 65′)

Shots: Liverpool 14, Brighton 9

Shots on target: Liverpool 3, Brighton 6

Possession: Liverpool 59%, Brighton 41%

3 things we learned, Liverpool vs Brighton

1. Liverpool lucky to draw: As quickly as Liverpool sprinted out of the starting gate, their considerable momentum came to a screeching halt just as quickly around the half-hour mark. Surely a halftime rest would do the trick, even after conceding to make it 2-1, and it would be yet another step toward reclaiming the Premier League title. By the end of full-time, it was Liverpool who were perhaps slightly fortunate to be taking a point.

2. Brighton denied by Alisson masterclass: Alisson Becker made three massive saves — the first at 2-1 and the other two at 2-2 — that ultimately secured the point for the Reds, but the Seagulls will leave Anfield feeling like they should have taken all three themselves.

3. Naby Keita injury dampens the delight: Perhaps it was only precautionary when Jurgen Klopp took Naby Keita off in the 20th minute, but the 26-year-old’s lengthy injury history would seem to indicate another absence is likely. Either way, it’s a tough blow for Liverpool, who are already shorthanded in central midfield, with UEFA Champions League action set to resume this week.

Man of the Match: Leandro Trossard – Scored the equalizer and led the line as well as could be expected with Brighton hurting badly without a striker.

Liverpool vs Brighton recap, highlights

Jordan Henderson gets the early opener for Liverpool (goal video)

In no time at all, Virgil van Dijk picked out Trent Alexander-Arnold down the left wing, and the Egyptian weaved his way into the penalty area before cutting the ball back to the top of the box. Henderson arrived with equal parts deft touch and uncorked power.

Sadio Mane heads home for 2-0 Liverpool lead (goal video)

For a pair of small wingers best known for their rapid pace, Salah and Mane have evolved into highly accomplished finishers in front of goal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Enock Mwepu floats the ball over Alisson to make it 2-1 (goal video)

Did he mean it? Was it all a happy accident? 80-20 toward the latter.

Leandro Trossard finishes a Brighton counter for 2-2 (goal video)

It’s not like Liverpool to be caught out in a situation that Van Dijk can’t singlehandedly clean up, let alone for the entire backline and midfield to be so easily played through. A sensational sequence for a deserved equalizer.

Follow @AndyEdMLS