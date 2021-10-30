Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How will Chelsea follow up a 7-star performance against the worst defense in the Premier League? By visiting the second-worst in Newcastle United (start time 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Newcastle is winless with four draws and is coming off one of those points, an unsavory 1-1 split at Crystal Palace.

The Magpies have not kept a clean sheet this season and have allowed multiple goals in six of nine matches.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has conceded just three goals this season and scored seven against Norwich City despite the absences of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, and Christian Pulisic.

But the Blues, being pretty good, had a midweek cup game while Newcastle just prepared for Chelsea? Can that and a decent-length trip help promote an upset?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Chelsea.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

Paul Dummett and Freddie Woodman are out, while Martin Dubravka is back but behind Karl Darlow.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 Graeme Jones names an unchanged starting XI. HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZbwnPnQ4LV — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 30, 2021

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are out, while Christian Pulisic seems likely to miss another match. N’Golo Kante is out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Newcastle’s underdog status gives them +750 output for a win, with a draw paying at +375, and Chelsea’s favorite status means -278 for a Blues win.

Prediction

To answer the big questions from the introductory paragraph: Chelsea is going to score a lot and Newcastle will only benefit a little from the weary Blues and their travel. Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea.

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

