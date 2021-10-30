Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable matchweek 10 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Tierney (ankle), Ben White (illness), Martin Odegaard (undisclosed), Pablo Mari (illness) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Keinan Davis (knee) | OUT: Trezeguet (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (undiscolsed)
Brentford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Pinnock (hip), Vitaly Janelt (thigh), Bryan Mbeumo (hamstring) | OUT: David Raya (knee), Yoane Wissa (ankle), Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Taylor Richards (back) | OUT: Dan Burn (knee), Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Wayne Hennessey (ankle) | OUT: Dale Stephens (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (ankle), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (hip) | OUT: Romelu Lukaku (ankle), Timo Werner (hamstring)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Yerry Mina (thigh), Andre Gomes (calf), Fabian Delph (shoulder) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Raphinha (ankle), Junior Firpo (undisclosed), Jamie Shackleton (knock) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Marc Albrighton (undisclosed)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Fabinho (knee), Thiago Alcantara (calf), Naby Keita (leg) | OUT: James Milner (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Ferran Torres (ankle), Liam Delap (ankle)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (groin), Anthony Martial (undisclosed), Amad Diallo (thigh) | OUT: Paul Pogba (suspension)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Freddie Woodman (knock) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Paul Dummett (calf)
Norwich injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Przemyslaw Placheta (fitness), Todd Cantwell (achilles) | OUT: Ben Gibson (suspension), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Sam Byram (thigh)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Armando Broja (ankle), Mohamed Elyounoussi (wrist) | OUT: Jack Stephens (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Bryan Gil (hamstring) | OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)
Watford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Francisco Sierralta (hamstring), Kiko Femenia (hip) | OUT: Emmanuel Dennis (suspension), Peter Etebo (thigh), Christian Kabasele (hamstring
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Alex Kral (COVID-19)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Willy Boly (illness), Fernando Marcal (calf) | OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)