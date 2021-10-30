Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Away we go with what promises to continue as another brilliant Saturday of Premier League action on the NBC family of outlets.

Arsenal’s already collected three points with a pair of early goals and several big saves from Aaron Ramsdale, as Leicester City’s PL season remains a series of fits and starts and may well see Brendan Rodgers’ men bottom-half by the end of the weekend.

[ WATCH: Premier League on NBC Sports in the USA ]

The league’s three top teams also kickoff at 10am ET, with Chelsea away to Newcastle and both Liverpool and Man City hoping for straight-forward home wins. Early on, only the former looks prepared for that.

Before we get to the updates, here’s how you can watch each individual Saturday match:

Saturday 30 October – HALFTIME SCORES

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Man City 0-1 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – WATCH LIVE

Burnley 3-0 Brentford – Peacock Premium

Newcastle 0-1 Chelsea – Peacock Premium

Watford 0-1 Southampton – Peacock Premium

12:30pm: Spurs v Man Utd – NBC – WATCH LIVE

Premier League, LIVE – Updated: 11:33 am ET Saturday

88′ – Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace – (Gallagher )

NBCSN – WATCH LIVE

It’s happening, people, as Conor Gallagher’s classy strike means Patrick Vieira is en route to taking four of six points from his former clubs, Arsenal and Man City.

79′ – Burnley 3-1 Brentford (Ghoddos from Norgaard)

It’s a first Premier League goal from Saman Ghoddos, assisted by last week’s Man of the Match in Christian Norgaard. Too little, too late, too likely, but Brentford does know how to attack…

66′ – Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea – (Jorginho, penalty)

Peacock Premium

Karl Darlow’s whistled for a trip in the box and Jorginho’s taking a penalty. That rarely works out for any goalkeeper.

66′ – Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea – (James)

Peacock Premium

Another stunner from the back post from Reece James, and the good locomotive known as Newcastle is officially off the rails.

66′ – Newcastle 0-1 Chelsea – (James)

Peacock Premium

It’s a magnificent goal from Reece James, who rescues a tough first touch with a tremendous strike across goal and inside the far post.

It’s no less than Chelsea’s deserves, as the finishing just hasn’t been there but the chance production quite good.

66′ – Liverpool 2-2 Brighton (Trossard from Lallana)

USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Can I interest you in an ice-cold glass of Potter Ball?

Graham Potter’s men are flying, his halftime adjustments giving Brighton real hope leading up to this equalizer fro Leandro Trossard assisted by ex-Liverpool man Adam Lallana.

Maybe?

61′ – Man City 0-1 Crystal Palace – NO GOAL(S)

NBCSN – WATCH LIVE

Wilfried Zaha’s offside goal to make it 2-0 never made it to the scoreboard thanks to the linesman’s flag, but Man City was briefly looking at 1-1 when Foden’s delightful cross was put home by Gabriel Jesus. VAR changed that for an offside in the buildup.

45’+1 – Man City 0-1 Crystal Palace – RED CARD

NBCSN – WATCH LIVE

Aymeric Laporte’s been sent-off for a last man back tackle of Zaha, a straight red card that really hampers City’s hopes of a comeback.

Now we’ve seen City overcome this obstacle before, but Zaha is causing them big problems and is very prepared to give a big club a go.

41′ – Liverpool 2-1 Brighton (Mwepu)

USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Well, hold on, now. Brighton’s back in this, six minutes after it looked like they went down 3-0.

Liverpool has a Mane goal taken off the board by VAR, and Enock Mwepu has reminded Klopp and the Reds defense that Brighton knows how to play the game better than it’s shown early at Anfield.

36′ – Burnley 3-0 Brentford (Cornet from McNeil)

32′ – Burnley 2-0 Brentford (Lowton from Taylor)

Peacock Premium

How long has Burnley needed someone like Cornet, and how did Sean Dyche convince him to head to Turf Moor. Are they building Cornet’s Corner Pub next to the Royal Dyche?

Cornet’s got another goal off a feed from one of Burnley’s other more refined attacking talents in Dwight McNeil, four minutes after Mathew Lowton and Charlie Taylor combine for a defender-to-defender goal.

Brentford was not ready for this scrap. Our Andy Edwards says there could be as many as a half-dozen on the board for the Clarets.

35′ – Newcastle 0-0 Chelsea

Peacock Premium

How are the Blues not ahead? Hakim Ziyech has a wonderful goal stopped before it hits the scoreboard thanks to an offside flag.

Later, Ziyech should have at least one assist but Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell’s finishing is substandard. It’s coming, however, isn’t it?

24′ – Liverpool 2-0 Brighton (Mane) + INJURY Naby Keita

USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain comes into the game for an injured Naby Keita, and has an assist within five minutes.

It’s a decent back-post header for Sadio Mane and Liverpool are good money for their two-goal lead.

20′ – Watford 0-1 Southampton (Adams from Armstrong)

Peacock Premium

It’s Adam to Adams at Vicarage Road, where Saints’ two latest forward buys have combined to give Ralph Hasenhuttl a much-wanted lead.

It’s a terrific goal.

17′ – Burnley 1-0 Brentford – NO GOAL

Peacock Premium

VAR has let the Bees off the hook, with offside denying Maxwel Cornet and the Clarets a 2-0 lead.

6′ – Man City 0-1 Crystal Palace (Zaha from Gallagher)

NBCSN – WATCH LIVE

Oh no! An atypical Man City mistake in a terrible part of the pitch for it, and Palace makes them pay.

Conor Gallagher has the ball and slides Wilfried Zaha into the box, and Zaha doesn’t need power, just placement to slide the ball beyond the reach of a flying Ederson.

Is Patrick Vieira about to get another result against one of his former teams.

4′ – Liverpool 1-0 Brighton (Henderson from Salah)

USA Network – WATCH LIVE

How good do the Reds look right now? It takes four minutes for Mohamed Salah to make his imprint on the score sheet with an assist to Jordan Henderson.

Brighton’s back-to-back matches with Man City and Liverpool are a cruel reminder of how hard it will be to keep up their earned, high, and tenuous table footing.

4′ – Burnley 1-0 Brentford (Wood from Lowton)

Peacock Premium

Imagine any Burnley goal that clearly tells the tale of its club. This is it.

