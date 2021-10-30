Tottenham vs Manchester United reaction: Solskjaer, Nuno, Rashford

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United’s Portuguese playmakers struck just before halftime in London to alleviate some of the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo got no such help from his beleaguered Spurs, who slumped to a 3-0 home win that saw the boss booed by the Saturday crowd.

It will come as little surprise to neutrals that Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo delivered the pieces of quality needed to defy Hugo Lloris, while Raphael Varane’s return was immense at the back.

Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford had United’s other goals, while Harry Kane and Heung-min Son both struggled at Old Trafford.

Here’s what both teams had to say after the 3-0 match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United reaction, LIVE!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up United response, Varane return, pressure-filled week

On United’s complete performance at Spurs: “When you come off the pitch winning 3-0, and you didn’t have a save to make, that’s amazing. That’s football.”

On Raphael Varane and going to 3-man back line: “He’s an absolute top player of course. He reads the game well. He’s so experienced so to give him back healthy is massive for us.”

On Bruno -> Ronaldo connection for goal: “Great goals. The first one’s the major one. What a pass from Bruno. And Cristiano’s the best. If he misses one he immediately refocuses.”

On building for Atalanta, Manchester derby after brutal loss versus Liverpool: “We’ve got hard work ahead of us, a Champions League game and then City. We’ve gotta digest this one and get ready for Tuesday. … It doesn’t [draw a line under Liverpool loss]. It’s going to be in the history books and will always be one of our darkest days and on our CV.”

Nuno Espirito Santo issues worrying indictment on Tottenham

“Poor performance, not too many words,” Espirito Santo said, via the BBC. “We didn’t play good. United were stronger than us. We conceded in poor ways, lost balls, allowed counter-attacks. We couldn’t break them. They were organized.

How can they improve? “Trying, supporting players, finding solutions. No other way. We have to work harder. We have to take the best of all our players. Not focusing on Harry. We have to support them, help them, try to make them believe they’re better than today.”

On fans booing the team: “We are not on the right track. This season is part of football. The fans suffer when you’re not performing well. They have showed they’re not happy. We keep on trying.”

Marcus Rashford on responding to Liverpool loss, beating Spurs

“It’s obviously been a difficult week, which it is for every team when you don’t win games. We responded the only way we know. The staff, the players all want to win.”

“Playing for Man United, there’s always pressure but you learn to enjoy the pressure. Part of playing for this club is coming out of difficult moments.”

“He’s prepared for the team we’re playing against and that’s what we need to do. We have to buy into what the manager’s saying.”

“There’s definitely more to come from us and we’re gonna need to keep improving and keep picking up points.

