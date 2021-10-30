Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Tottenham vs Manchester United is box office for so many reasons (start time 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) but mostly because both teams are under huge pressure.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Spurs have lost two of three in all competitions, the lone win a midweek 1-0 defeat of Burnley, but remain just two points back of the top four.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United is a point back of Spurs and reeling from a 5-0 home loss to Liverpool that runs the Red Devils’ winless Premier League run to four games.

United’s one point from four matches is the worst Premier League stretch since December 2015. Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs Manchester United.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Live analysis, reaction, videos from Tottenham vs Manchester United! – By Joe Prince-Wright in north London

FULL TIME: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players celebrate with the away fans after the 3-0 win. Tottenham’s players and Nuno Espirito Santo booed off. Talking about contrasting emotions…

🙌🔴🔥 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets a heroes reception from the Manchester United fans here inside the stadium at Tottenham. Ole celebrates with the United fans after the final whistle and hugs Varane, McTominay and Shaw for a long time. As well as others. #MUFC #THFC #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/UTNVXGSLps — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 30, 2021

“We want Levy out!” sing the Tottenham fans. It is getting ugly here. The atmosphere is toxic.

GOALLL! Substitute Marcus Rashford curls home a third. United flying. Tottenham shambolic.

15 minutes to go. United cruising. Tottenham struggling. Spurs fans really unhappy here at the stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo is subbed off and Marcus Rashford comes on. Ronaldo isn’t too happy about it. Why would he be? He’s having a heck of a time out there.

GOALLL! Sexy football from Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes won the ball, played in Ronaldo and he timed the pass to perfection for Cavani to dink home. That was pure class. Some fans in the home end were even applauding that. Goal and an assist for Ronaldo. Tottenham are done for.

Meanwhile in the away end, Man United’s fans serenade Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “Ole’s at the Wheel!” they chant.

The atmosphere has turned here at Spurs. Home fans getting very restless. Now chanting for Dele Alli to come on. This is going to be a very tough situation for Nuno Espirito Santo to turn around.