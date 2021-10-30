LONDON — Tottenham vs Manchester United is box office for so many reasons (start time 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) but mostly because both teams are under huge pressure.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s Spurs have lost two of three in all competitions, the lone win a midweek 1-0 defeat of Burnley, but remain just two points back of the top four.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United is a point back of Spurs and reeling from a 5-0 home loss to Liverpool that runs the Red Devils’ winless Premier League run to four games.
United’s one point from four matches is the worst Premier League stretch since December 2015. Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs Manchester United.
Live analysis, reaction, videos from Tottenham vs Manchester United! – By Joe Prince-Wright in north London
FULL TIME: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players celebrate with the away fans after the 3-0 win. Tottenham’s players and Nuno Espirito Santo booed off. Talking about contrasting emotions…
🙌🔴🔥 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets a heroes reception from the Manchester United fans here inside the stadium at Tottenham.
Ole celebrates with the United fans after the final whistle and hugs Varane, McTominay and Shaw for a long time. As well as others. #MUFC #THFC #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/UTNVXGSLps
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 30, 2021
“We want Levy out!” sing the Tottenham fans. It is getting ugly here. The atmosphere is toxic.
GOALLL! Substitute Marcus Rashford curls home a third. United flying. Tottenham shambolic.
15 minutes to go. United cruising. Tottenham struggling. Spurs fans really unhappy here at the stadium.
Cristiano Ronaldo is subbed off and Marcus Rashford comes on. Ronaldo isn’t too happy about it. Why would he be? He’s having a heck of a time out there.
GOALLL! Sexy football from Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes won the ball, played in Ronaldo and he timed the pass to perfection for Cavani to dink home. That was pure class. Some fans in the home end were even applauding that. Goal and an assist for Ronaldo. Tottenham are done for.
Bruno ➡️ Ronaldo ➡️ Cavani = 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z3Zk2wqaVs
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 30, 2021
Meanwhile in the away end, Man United’s fans serenade Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “Ole’s at the Wheel!” they chant.
The atmosphere has turned here at Spurs. Home fans getting very restless. Now chanting for Dele Alli to come on. This is going to be a very tough situation for Nuno Espirito Santo to turn around.
Spurs fans chanting “you don’t know what you’re doing” after Nuno took off Moura pic.twitter.com/VaferGRo8C
— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) October 30, 2021
55th minute: Huge boos for Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo from the home fans, as he brings off Lucas Moura and brings on Steven Bergwijn. It has been a long time since I’ve heard jeers as loud as that for a substitution. Tottenham fans then chant “You don’t know what you’re doing!” to Nuno. Wow.
Ronaldo has the ball in the back of the net at the start of the second half, but he was offside. Still, a very tidy finish. Smashed it home past Lloris, but he was just offside. Both teams look so much better when they play direct.
HALF TIME: What a tight, tense first half that was. One piece of real quality the difference. Ronaldo with a stunner to put Solskjaer’s side 1-0 up. Spurs were booed off by a lot of their fans at half time.
GOALLLL! Out of absolutely nothing Cristiano Ronaldo puts Manchester United 1-0 up with a sensational volley. Bruno Fernandes finds him with an inch-perfect pass and Ronaldo volleys home across goal. Majestic finish! “Viva Ronaldo” sing the away end. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer punches the air jubilantly. That is pure class from Ronaldo.
🔥 Cristiano Ronaldo 🔥#MUFC #THFC #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/SRs4WhJrQa
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 30, 2021
Both teams look so nervous when they get on the ball in the final third. Confidence levels low. Lots of loose passes and overhit crosses. Kane, Son, Ronaldo and Cavani must be so frustrated. Lots of moans and groans from both sets of fans here in the stadium. “The game is about glory” is on the digital banners around the ground. Hmm. Not right now.
SAVE! Fred smashes a shot on goal from distance which Hugo Lloris pushes away. A decent effort and a decent save. Decent all round.
NO GOAL! Cristian Romero taps home at the back post after Eric Dier nods down a corner… but the flag goes up, belatedly. Romero was just offside. United left him totally unmarked, though. A warning.
CHANCE! Edinson Cavani flicks a header wide. He’s got free in the box a few times now. Game opening up now.
CHANCE! Heung-min Son controls a ball over the top very well and flicks just over from close range. Tough chance. Spurs improving.
CHANCES! Tottenham have had a lot of the ball and Heung-min Son’s deflected shot goes just wide. At the other end Edinson Cavani goes close. Eric Dier blocks a shot from Cavani soon after following a good run from Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the away end sing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s name. Decent start from United.
KICK OFF: We’re off here in north London. United indeed playing with Cavani and Ronaldo up top in a 5-3-2 formation. Ultra defensive.
🙌🔥🏟 Welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!
It’s loud here for #TOTMUN. Very loud. Massive game in the season for both Tottenham and Manchester United.
I’ll have live analysis, reaction and more from #TOTMUN ➡️ https://t.co/UHdwO0eMRJ pic.twitter.com/xjvlYZKsiu
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 30, 2021
With Solskjaer going to a 3-5-2 system, pragmatism is the key word for United. As for Spurs, Nuno sticks with the 4-2-3-1 and will rely on Harry Kane to do the business.
Aside from the game. What. A. Stadium.
❤️☀️🏟 The scene is set here for Tottenham v Manchester United. Beautiful day for a big game!
Will #THFC pile more pressure on Solskjaer? Or will #MUFC show a reaction?
Live analysis, videos and reaction from north London for #TOTMUN ➡️ https://t.co/UHdwO0eMRJ pic.twitter.com/h4P1hmbJuk
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 30, 2021
Welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! The sun is shinning. Both the gloom is surrounding but Spurs and United given recent results.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was heckled as he arrived at the stadium, as the Red Devils need to show a reaction after their shellacking at the hands of Liverpool last week. Tottenham’s fans also expect them to kick on. Something has to give. A draw, anyone?
“You’re getting sacked in the morning!” sing some Tottenham fans who are stood just a few yards from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he walks into the stadium.
Ole responds with a smile. #MUFC #THFC #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/BoybqZyIHG
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 30, 2021
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup
Bryan Gil hurt his hamstring in a midweek cup game and misses out. Ryan Sessegnon remains out.
Your team to face Manchester United! 👊 pic.twitter.com/1CzZl66YMS
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 30, 2021
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup
Raphael Varane returns early from injury to start. Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo are out, while Paul Pogba is suspended for his red card versus Liverpool. Edinson Cavani comes in up top as it looks like United have switched to a 3-5-2.
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨
Here's our starting XI for today's trip to Tottenham.#MUFC | #TOTMUN
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2021
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Tottenham is a slight underdog at home, dishing out +185 for a win compared to +135 for a Manchester United victory. A draw sends +250 the bettors’ way.
Prediction
Varane’s potential return is massive here, because Harry Maguire is in one of the worst runs of his career and Pogba’s absence will ask more of the backs when it comes to distribution. Harry Kane is due to breakout, but will that happen in London or when he finally seals a move away from London? There’s only one way for everyone outside of Hugo Lloris and David De Gea to hate the day, and we see it coming: Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United.